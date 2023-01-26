Vermonters vulnerable to fraud and subpar care in unregulated hospice industry

Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont is the latest state to face a surge in hospice ownership that has alarmed industry professionals, with some groups pushing for reforms to help protect vulnerable patients. A coalition of trade associations recently sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) calling for an update on its regulations and an increase in funding for oversight.

The groups noted that many hospices are owned by individuals with questionable qualifications and lack transparency about their owners. This makes it difficult for families to choose quality providers, leaving them vulnerable to fraud or poor quality of care.

They asked CMS to prohibit individuals with certain criminal convictions from operating hospices and require training and background checks for administrators. Additionally, they proposed requiring hospices to disclose their owners and major investors and revamping the Medicare Care Compare website to make data more accessible. The goal is to ensure that patients have the necessary information when making end-of-life decisions.

These reforms could protect predatory practices and subpar care for Vermont residents. For example, anyone can open a hospice in the Green Mountain State and take advantage of unsuspecting consumers. In fact, ProPublica recently uncovered instances of vacation-rental super hosts owning hospices as well as a man convicted of drug distribution running one – both troubling examples in a state where 28 percent of adults 65 years old and older rely on Medicare Advantage plans instead of traditional Medicare coverage.

With the new reforms in place, would-be consumers could research providers on Care Compare with more confidence knowing that there are safeguards against fraudulent activity.

Mandating ethical practices such as barring kickbacks, informing marketers about bonuses, and ensuring patients are aware of all benefits could benefit Vermont's healthcare system. For example, certain providers have been criticized for offering incentives such as free trips to casinos or beach resorts in exchange for referrals.

This has raised questions regarding whether these types of enticements result in unnecessary enrollments into hospice care programs that do not meet the criteria set forth by CMS regulations, like having a terminal illness diagnosis.

Though these measures would improve patient safety across the country, CMS faces an uphill battle when implementing them nationwide, given recent budget cuts impacting regulatory agencies like itself at both state and federal levels.

On top of that, additional funding would be necessary if improvements are expected at Care Compare or other programs created based on these recommendations. However, Gurian believes this is possible if Congress advocates on CMS's behalf during appropriations hearings later this year.

People are worried that without more money to help enforce the rules, people who take advantage of others will continue to do so. This is a problem because some Vermonters need access to good end-of-life care but may not know what to ask before agreeing with someone they found online or through referrals from other people.

The healthcare system in Vermont is in dire need of reform, and if the US government swiftly puts legislation into place, many would be spared from its hazardous repercussions. Those responsible for crafting laws must recognize how urgent this issue is before it is too late for those who have already been negatively impacted - as such decisive action should not remain on the backburner any longer.