In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment Rights

Photo by Freddy Kearney on Unsplash

BRADENTON, FL. - The Manatee County School District in Florida recently implemented a new law that has caused controversy among teachers and students alike. The law requires that teachers catalog and vet books in their classrooms for age appropriateness or these books must be covered with chart paper.

Students and teachers have called out the district for censorship, saying it takes away from students' First Amendment rights. Teachers are also concerned about how much time it takes to vet books, as they do not have enough time to do so. Despite this, the school district insists that it only protects its teachers by implementing the law.

Laurie Breslin, executive director of curriculum for the Manatee School District, said that some teachers may have chosen to cover up the books because of a lack of time to vet them instead. She noted that teachers could give pre-approved reading materials to their students. She also pointed out that there are plenty of books in the school library if students need access to more reading material.

Chad Choate III, chair of the Manatee County School Board, expressed similar sentiments: "This is us protecting the teachers, not saying we're banning books." He went on to say that this was an attempt by the district to keep its staff safe.

Kevin Chapman, chief of staff for Manatee County Schools, echoed Choates' statement and added that volunteers are helping teachers compile lists of all their classroom books and then verifying whether or not those titles appear on a list of pre-approved materials from the state. He clarified that if any book does not appear on this list, then it must be vetted by a trained media specialist before students can access it.

The same process is being carried out in Pinellas County as well; recently, 94 book titles were reviewed by library media specialists for age appropriateness before 10 titles were removed from or moved to an adult-only resource library.

Dan Evans, associate superintendent for teaching and learning services, said that this process goes beyond what is required by state law and shows how seriously they are taking censoring material deemed inappropriate or harmful amongst their student population.

Nevertheless, many believe this new policy goes too far and violates constitutional rights such as freedom of expression enshrined within America's First Amendment rights laws.

In recent years, as Republican-dominated states such as Florida have implemented large-scale statewide regulations that make it effortless for critics to remove books they deem disagreeable from local libraries, we are witnessing a form of censorship at unprecedented levels.

Gone are the days when skirmishes over access to controversial books were merely fought on district or school grounds; instead, entire communities now face severe limitations in terms of their freedom and choice due to one person's opinion.