Is Snapchat doing enough to curb the growing number of fentanyl-related deaths? GOP says 'no'

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

OLYMPIA, WA. - Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican representing Washington State's 5th congressional district, is set to chair the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. The committee recently revealed plans to focus on tech's impact on kids' health and safety, with a particular interest in fentanyl poisoning crises. This topic has become increasingly relevant, given the prevalence of fentanyl-related deaths in recent years.

As part of their agenda, Republicans have suggested scrapping Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – which shields online platforms from being held liable for content posted by users – and introducing a new legal standard that would be less politically biased. However, this has been met with some opposition due to concerns that it could stifle free speech online.

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has responded to this potential change by stressing its commitment to "fight the national fentanyl poisoning crisis" through technology. For example, they have blocked search results for drug-related terms and redirected users to resources about fentanyl risks.

Additionally, they say improvements have been made in parental supervision features and machine learning algorithms to detect illicit sales proactively. Snap Inc.'s spokesperson noted that reports from users regarding drug sales had fallen from 23% in September 2021 to 3% in December 2022 as a result of their efforts.

Not everyone agrees with Snap Inc.'s approach, however, with Laura Marquez-Garrett – an attorney at the Social Media Victims Law Center – arguing that many kids who die from fentanyl overdoses were not actively looking for drugs and that Snap Inc.'s measures do not prevent individuals from accessing drugs or preserve data for law enforcement investigations.

Similarly, Joanna Goldberg – an assistant professor of media studies at Columbia University – has cited Section 230 as one of the main hurdles towards holding tech companies accountable for the harm caused to their users.

Due to legislative restrictions around end-to-end encryption services obscuring messages between two people (except those directly involved), investigators often cannot trace the source of illegal deals on these platforms.

John Nowels, Spokane County Sheriff, believes dealers will often advertise on platforms such as Snapchat before redirecting customers elsewhere once they realize other platforms cooperate with law enforcement efforts.

He also noted how existing laws lack clarity regarding tech services retaining information and handing it over for investigation purposes; weakening encryption legislation could help solve this problem but may contradict other initiatives aiming to increase digital privacy protections.

The debate surrounding how much responsibility tech companies should bear when protecting user safety continues – though Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers has declared her intention to tackle this issue when she assumes her position as chairperson next year.

However, given the complexity of this issue, it remains unclear what direction her subcommittee's investigations may take or ultimately result in, no matter if Section 230 stays intact or is scrapped altogether.