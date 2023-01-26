Justice Department report reveals 4,100 Louisiana inmates held past release date

Photo by Carles Rabada on Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA. - According to a report from the US Justice Department, the Louisiana Department of Corrections (LDOC) has been accused of keeping an astonishing number of inmates past their release dates. According to the report, over 4,100 inmates were held beyond their intended release date between January and April 2022. Of those held beyond their scheduled date, 24% were kept for more than 90 extra days.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Civil Rights Division at DOJ, stated that the investigation uncovered “systemic violations” by LDOC, resulting in the routine confinement of people far longer than they are legally entitled to be released.

In addition, the report highlighted “systemic deficiencies” in Louisiana’s prison system that have been present for over a decade without any action taken by authorities. This includes issues related to receiving sentencing documents, calculating release dates, and employee training.

If LDOC fails to correct these issues within a matter of weeks, then the Justice Department stated it is prepared to consider suing the state. However, it would prefer to resolve this issue through a cooperative approach instead.

Clarke reminded us that “the Constitution guarantees that people incarcerated in jails and prisons may not be detained beyond their release dates.” It is up to the state to ensure this right is upheld.

In response to these allegations, LDOC spokesperson Ken Pastorick said they are reviewing the DOJ report and will continue working with them throughout this process. Furthermore, Mercedes Montagnes from The Promise of Justice Initiative added that these findings were both “egregious” and worse than expected; she was, however, encouraged by knowing that the full power of the federal government was being used here as it was about time someone took responsibility for these matters and held people accountable.

It begs to ask why such incompetence or negligence has been allowed to fester without action taken from authorities. Surely we can demand better from our justice system? Unfortunately, until now, we have seen no real effort on behalf of those in charge; but hopefully, with this new development, things can only get better for inmates who have had their rights violated in such a way - after all, we owe them our respect due to their humanity regardless of what crime they committed before being sentenced.