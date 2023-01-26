California Governor Gavin Newsom slams NRA as 'obsolete', calls Second Amendment a "suicide pact"

Photo by Heather Mount on Unsplash

SACRAMENTO, CA. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has come under fire from the National Rifle Association (NRA) after he called the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while flanked by armed guards. In response to their criticism, Mr. Newsom remarked that he looks forward to the day when the NRA "is obsolete."

The NRA released a statement in response to Mr. Newsom's remarks following a mass shooting in Monterey Park over the weekend, which left eleven dead and multiple others wounded. The statement argued that such rhetoric is hypocritical, given that the Governor was surrounded by four armed security guards at the time of his statement.

In a post on Twitter, Mr. Newsom fired back at the NRA, calling their response "trash" and referring to two other recent deadly shootings: one in Half Moon Bay, where seven were killed while at work, and another at a dance club. He also stated that he looks forward to the day when their organization is no longer relevant.

The NRA then responded with a tweet of its own accusing Mr. Newsom of having double standards since he operates with armed guards himself yet denies Californians their right to defend themselves and their families with firearms.

In addition to this back-and-forth between himself and the NRA, Mr. Newsom also addressed gun rights more broadly during an interview on CBS Evening News this week, saying Congress needs to make serious strides toward better gun control legislation regardless of what evidence is presented about California's 37% lower rate of gun deaths compared to other states in the nation.

Clearly, California is taking significant steps towards reducing gun violence through its various laws, including mandatory waiting periods and background checks for anyone wishing to purchase a firearm and banning military-style weapons throughout the state entirely. Nevertheless, despite these efforts, they need more vital support from federal legislators if they truly impact how many innocent lives are lost due to gun violence every year in America.

Governor Gavin Newsom's latest comments regarding his disapproval of Congress' inaction regarding gun control legislation and his willingness to stand up against influential organizations like the National Rifle Association demonstrate his commitment to improving public safety for everyone living in California through stricter regulations surrounding firearms ownership and use. However, much work is still left if we want our communities protected from senseless violence involving guns.