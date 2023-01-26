West Virginia's abortion pill access restrictions face legal battle

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is at the center of a legal battle over access to abortion pills. The state has limited access to the medication approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for terminating pregnancies. A lawsuit filed by drugmaker GenBioPro argues that West Virginia's restrictions are unconstitutional and harmful to both patients and pharmaceutical companies.

The FDA originally mandated that mifepristone, the generic version of the abortion pill, be dispensed in person only. In 2021, it granted an exception due to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing telemedicine prescriptions and mailed medication delivery. The agency further relaxed its rules earlier this year, permitting certified retail pharmacies to sell the drug with a valid prescription.

GenBioPro's lawsuit argues that West Virginia's restrictions are conflicting with and frustrating federal laws related to access to the medication. It also challenges a previous ban on telehealth prescription of mifepristone as well as more recent prohibitions on its use at any stage of pregnancy.

According to Skye Perryman, President of the progressive advocacy group Democracy Forward and attorney representing GenBioPro in court proceedings,

West Virginia passed an extreme ban that tries to step into the shoes of the FDA to make regulatory determinations."

If successful, such a ban would impede the regulation or sale of federally approved medications without violating the supremacy and commerce clauses of the Constitution.

In response, West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he would defend state abortion restrictions "to the fullest" based on Supreme Court rulings indicating such regulations can be left up to individual states.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups have launched campaigns targeting major retail pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS not to carry mifepristone in those states where it is legally allowed – accompanied by lawsuits, protests, and boycotts in coming weeks.

President Joe Biden marked what would have been Roe v. Wade's 50th-anniversary last weekend with a memo directing his Health Secretary "to consider new guidance" supporting patient access regardless of geographic location. Dr. Lindsay L Temkin from Modern Healthcare Consulting pointed out that such a case is unprecedented since

this is the first drug on which states have imposed restrictions on access that the FDA has determined are not appropriate."

It remains uncertain how courts will ultimately decide regarding this matter - one which affects hundreds of thousands of women seeking abortion services annually across all US states - yet health experts agree that this issue should be regulated only by federal agencies responsible for public safety instead of leaving it up to individual states' legislations.

Whichever way things go, though, legal precedent created here will likely shape future debates around similar cases as more drugs come under scrutiny from state governments while still undergoing rigorous tests at the federal level first before they can be deemed safe for public consumption.