Senator Josh Hawley introduces bill to ban TikTok across the US citing security risks and threats to privacy

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

WASHINGTON, DC. - Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., announced Tuesday that he would be introducing legislation Wednesday to ban the popular social media app TikTok in the United States. Citing security risks and threats to children's privacy and mental health, Hawley said banning TikTok was essential to protecting American citizens from foreign adversaries who could use it for surveillance and influence campaigns.

Hawley said his bill specifically targets TikTok and would require a comprehensive report to Congress on the national security threat posed by the app and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. The bill is unlikely to pass through the divided Congress, but President Joe Biden signed a measure into law last month that bans TikTok on all executive branch devices. It did not, however, apply to members of Congress or their staff.

In response, House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine L. Szpindor ordered lawmakers and staffers to delete TikTok from any House-issued mobile phones and prohibited them from downloading it on such devices. However, the directive did not extend to Senators' staffs; some, including Marco Rubio, R-Fla., had called for a full nationwide ban on the application. In December 2020, Rubio introduced a Senate bill prohibiting social media companies like TikTok from operating commercially in the U.S.

The proposed bill has gained support from fellow lawmakers, Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., wrote that their measure aimed to protect Americans from foreign adversaries who might use specific social media platforms for surveillance purposes or spread propaganda and influence campaigns.

FBI Director Christopher Wray echoed similar concerns when he told lawmakers after the November midterm elections that the Chinese government could use TikTok as an espionage tool to access users' data stored on their devices.

Many states have also taken steps towards banning TikTok on government devices; public universities across several states have restricted access to TikTok on school computers due to executive orders forbidding its use on state-owned networks or phones. Nonetheless, many people continue using it for entertainment without considering the potential security risks associated with being a Chinese product owned by ByteDance.

Senator Hawley is taking measures to protect American citizens' mental health and privacy by proposing a federal ban on the app. Foreign entities may attempt to manipulate sensitive user information or bombard users with psychologically disruptive ads for manipulative purposes, so we must take steps to counteract these unethical activities. By limiting how this application can be used, we can ensure Americans are not exploited with targeted content created just for entertainment value.