Governor Walz's budget proposal includes tax hikes and credit increases

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proposed several tax and fee increases in his budget for the upcoming biennium. The state is looking to generate an additional $286 million through taxes and fees on vehicles, state park admissions, fishing licenses, and boat registrations. In addition, Walz has proposed legalizing and regulating marijuana with a 15% tax rate on recreational cannabis products.

Walz's budget also includes some tax cuts to offset some of the new taxes and fees. Individuals making $75,000 or less in federally adjusted gross income will receive $1,000, while couples earning $150,000 or less will get a check for $2,000. Families with dependents can receive up to $200 per kid for up to three children.

Furthermore, low-income families with children will be eligible for a child tax credit of up to $3,000 ($1,000 per kid). Additionally, people receiving Social Security benefits would see their taxes cut by an average of $278 under the governor's plan.

The budget proposal also includes an expansion of the child-care credit that would raise the income threshold at which it starts to phase out from $55,300 to $200,000 for married couples. This change would result in families saving an average of $500 -$1,500 from this credit alone.

In addition to increased fees and credits, Walz is also proposing a new Angel Tax Credit program which would provide $10 million every year for four fiscal years beginning July 1st for investors who put equity into early-stage businesses focused on technology and new proprietary products/services in particular fields; this is significantly higher than what was funded in past years (0-$15 million annually).

He is also looking to revive the State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit, which helps fund rehabilitating structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places or contributing to registered historic districts (20% tax credit).

As Minnesota looks at increasing revenues while providing some relief through lower taxes and credits, Walz's budget proposal should help both sides reach their goals – bringing in more revenue while reducing costs associated with certain expenses like child care.

Although there are still details being finalized as lawmakers debate various aspects of these proposals, it should be interesting to watch how they shape Minnesota's economic future over the next few months leading into 2024, when many of these changes are set to go into effect.