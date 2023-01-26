Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

Photo by Ehteshamul Haque Adit on Unsplash

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.

However, these officials specify that DHS is not currently investigating the company that hired the children, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI), for human trafficking; instead, they are assessing the possibility that outside traffickers may have forced those minors to work and profited off their labor.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a division of DHS, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation but did refer questions to the U.S. Labor Department. This department released a complaint in December after finding fifty minors working at PSSI’s five locations, including Grand Island and another JBS Foods plant in Worthington, Minnesota.

The complaint argued that PSSI had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by allowing “oppressive child labor” and minors working in hazardous employment roles, which are expressly prohibited by federal regulations.

PSSI did not deny hiring these children when questioned in court filings but instead attributed this decision to “rogue individuals” who provided fake identification with Social Security numbers that were verified by the E-Verify system from the federal government.

Despite reaching an agreement with the Labor Department to abide by child labor laws during December through a consent order, investigations are still underway as more records from all fifty locations are being scoured by the department’s personnel.

The implications of this case can be far-reaching regarding labor trafficking in similar industries across the country due to its potential violation of safety regulations designed specifically for minors while also showing how easily identification fraud can occur against unsuspecting employers. An investigation into this matter demonstrates both DHS and ICE’s commitment to protecting vulnerable youths while simultaneously ensuring corporate accountability even when bad actors attempt to exploit them for profit or another gain.

It remains uncertain what will come out of this probe. However, justice must be served regardless of what happened before so that similar injustices do not occur in future cases regarding any form of labor exploitation.