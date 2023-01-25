Indiana citizens shouldering 8.42% tax burden to make wealthy richer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - A new report from Oxfam International has revealed a startling statistic: during the pandemic, the world's wealthiest 1% have taken home nearly twice as much wealth as the bottom 99%. Unfortunately, as families across Indiana and other states struggle to make ends meet in the face of rising gas and grocery prices, this news will not be well received.

Morris Pearl, chair of Patriotic Millionaires, has pointed out that current tax codes in Indiana and most other states are no longer cutting it. He explained that money does not trickle down; instead, "money trickles up," with people paying bills for everyday items like their phones and rent so that wealthy individuals can get richer.

The report suggests that if a 5% tax was applied to multimillionaires worldwide, it could raise enough money to lift 2 billion people out of poverty.

In Indiana specifically, while citizens shoulder an overall 8.42% tax burden (comprising of 7% sales tax - which falls hardest on low-wage earners - and modest property and income taxes), the report found that profits for 95 top energy and food corporations more than doubled in 2022, with 84% of those gains going directly into shareholders' pockets.

Unfortunately, those who earn their living through wages with taxes taken directly from their paychecks are being left behind - something Morris Pearl feels needs addressing. "The system is rigged against them," he said.

We have to change the system, so they are not holding the bag for everything that the government needs to do."

He pointed out that taxes make all kinds of public services possible, such as providing for national defense, hiring firefighters and police, and building roads, schools, and hospitals.

Even worse news is on the horizon; three-quarters of the world's governments are planning to make cuts totaling $8 trillion over five years to cover public-sector funding, including health care and education, potentially leaving millions of vulnerable citizens without access to vital services.

It seems only fair then that those who can afford it should pay their fair share towards supporting our societies, helping us weather this economic storm by ensuring businesses remain competitively viable while also helping those less fortunate struggling right now to get by. As Morris Pearl concluded:

We need to make the rich pay some of these taxes too."

We are all in this together, so whatever individuals' feelings may be on taxes, it is clear that they are an essential part of the social contract. Now more than ever, we need to ensure those with significant wealth contribute a fair share towards helping build a better future for everyone.