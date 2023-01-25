Facebook allows Trump back with restrictions on distribution of deceptive or false information

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

MENLO PARK, CA. - Facebook recently announced that it has decided to allow former US President Donald Trump back on its platform, with certain limitations. The company said that the former president will be allowed back on its platform after January 7, 2023, and that they are forming an internal group of leaders from different parts of the organization—including public policy, communications, content policy, and safety and integrity teams—to decide about his account.

Nick Clegg, Vice President of Global Affairs at Facebook, stated, "that does not mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform" when announcing their decision. He also mentioned that if Trump posts content that again violates Facebook's rules in the future, he will face "heightened penalties for repeat offenses," ranging from having his posts removed to being suspended from the platform for up to two years.

Clegg noted that despite this restriction, Facebook still believes in allowing people to hear what their politicians are saying so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box. He added, however,

in the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, content will be removed, and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation."

However, Clegg said there is no possibility of permanently removing Trump's accounts due to any future violations; instead, misleading or false information about upcoming elections may have their distribution limited by removing features like resharing or disabling them from user feeds even if they follow him. In addition, if repeated instances occur, access to Facebook advertising tools may also be restricted.

Clegg stressed further that while they want users to have access to what their politicians say, Facebook also must maintain public safety off-platform and limit opportunities for spreading misinformation across its services. Thus it must balance these responsibilities while being mindful of its role in protecting free speech rights within society.

In conclusion, it appears clear that while former President Donald Trump is set to be allowed back onto Facebook in early 2023, it will not be without certain restrictions if he posts content that violates their rules again. He could face increased penalties, such as suspension or restricted access to digital advertising tools, depending on how severe Facebook's internal review board deems the violation.