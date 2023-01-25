ACA enrollment surges to an all-time high: 3.6 million people opt for Obamacare this year

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

AUSTIN, TX. - The Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, has seen a surge in enrollment since the Biden administration took office in 2021. People now have access to more affordable health insurance thanks to enhanced federal premium subsidies, increased outreach efforts, and the Inflation Reduction Act of last summer. The impact is real: the uninsured rate has dropped to an all-time low of 8%, and 3.6 million people – 22% – have opted for an ACA plan this year.

In particular, states that have yet to expand Medicaid coverage -- such as Florida and Texas -- saw significant numbers this year, with 3.2 million Floridians and 2.4 million Texans signing up for an ACA plan. This influx of enrollees is due in part to the American Rescue Plan's generous temporary help extended through 2025, which allows enrollees to pay no more than 8.5% of their income toward coverage, down from almost 10%. In addition, lower-income policyholders can also receive subsidies that eliminate their premiums, making health care much more accessible for those who need it most.

The Biden Administration has further addressed the "family glitch" with a new rule that makes families eligible for subsidies on the exchanges for the first time if their employers offer unaffordable family policies instead of single affordable policies. This change is expected to give 1 million people access to coverage or reduce their premiums significantly — bringing even more relief during these trying times.

The popularity of Obamacare coverage has ebbed and flowed over its ten-year existence — reaching 12.7 million enrollees in 2016 under former President Barack Obama before dropping 11.4 million in 2020 under former President Donald Trump's attempts at repealing reform laws.

However, due to increased accessibility and affordability, there are currently 4 out 5 enrollees who find plans costing less than $10 a month, which saved enrollees an average of $800 a year in premiums last year according to CMS data reports — proving that healthcare should no longer be a privilege, but rather a right available to all Americans regardless of financial status or ability level.

The government's investment in informing citizens about these changes, as well as helping them pick plans, has paid off; millions now have access to quality healthcare without going broke or being left uninsured because of pre-existing conditions or being unable to afford treatment for illnesses or injuries — something every human deserves regardless of circumstances or station in life.

With rates continuing to drop — bolstered by federal premium subsidies and increased outreach efforts — we can look forward with hope for America's healthcare system becoming even more robust and more accessible than ever before, long into the future!