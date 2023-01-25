Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?

Photo by Edgar Chaparro on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools.

On Wednesday, Crump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he could sue if his administration did not negotiate with the College Board, the overseers of AP classes, to allow AP African American studies courses to be taught across the state.

At an announcement in Tallahassee, Crump was joined by three AP honors high school students who would become the lead plaintiffs in a potential lawsuit, as well as House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell and Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers.

DeSantis' administration rejected the College Board's proposed African American studies program earlier this month in a letter citing six areas of concern related to content from prominent Black authors such as Kimberlé W. Crenshaw; Gloria Jean Watkins, known by her pseudonym Bell Hooks; Angela Davis; and others.

During a news conference Monday, DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. argued that the course is a Trojan horse for "indoctrinating" students with left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history (which is mandated in the state). In response to this criticism, The College Board said it would release an adjusted framework for its AP course on Tuesday that has been under development since March.

However, speaking at Wednesday's announcement in Tallahassee following The College Board's statement, Crump stated, "This isn't just about rewriting history," but instead providing students meaningful access to important historical information they may not get anywhere else.

We want our children to understand that there is more than one narrative about America," Crump said at his press conference when asked why these classes are essential for Florida's schools.

Our African-American heroes are heroines are just as important." But, he added: "We have compromised on different versions of history over generations so our young people don't understand who they really are."

The College Board's revised framework seeks to overcome issues raised by Gov. DeSantis and his education commissioner while providing students with accurate information about African American experiences across multiple disciplines like literature and social science.

The revised curriculum has also gained support from influential groups such as The National Association for Equal Opportunity (NAFEO), which promotes equal opportunity policies, including access to higher education among minority communities throughout the United States and its territories.

In addition, public feedback regarding this issue garnered over 70 thousand comments advocating for approved courses within 24 hours after becoming available on Florida's state website associated with this particular matter last week--a move which has been recognized by both sides of this debate as an indicator of widespread support for making these classes available to Florida students statewide.

Benjamin Crump and other influential leaders have made it clear that their goal is not only for black history classes to be allowed into school curricula but also so that all educational narratives are represented accurately--opening up opportunities for knowledge growth within classrooms across the state of Florida regardless of student background or ethnicity.

As such, it remains uncertain whether or not Gov. DeSantis' administration will negotiate with The College Board over their revised framework for AP African American studies courses or if such negotiations will even take place before a potential lawsuit against them if they fail to do so--only time will tell what happens next in this dispute between two powerful entities concerning an issue which many feel passionately about one way or another.