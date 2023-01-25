Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlQxW_0kRLpXld00
Photo byEdgar ChaparroonUnsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools. 

On Wednesday, Crump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he could sue if his administration did not negotiate with the College Board, the overseers of AP classes, to allow AP African American studies courses to be taught across the state. 

At an announcement in Tallahassee, Crump was joined by three AP honors high school students who would become the lead plaintiffs in a potential lawsuit, as well as House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell and Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers.

DeSantis' administration rejected the College Board's proposed African American studies program earlier this month in a letter citing six areas of concern related to content from prominent Black authors such as Kimberlé W. Crenshaw; Gloria Jean Watkins, known by her pseudonym Bell Hooks; Angela Davis; and others. 

During a news conference Monday, DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. argued that the course is a Trojan horse for "indoctrinating" students with left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history (which is mandated in the state). In response to this criticism, The College Board said it would release an adjusted framework for its AP course on Tuesday that has been under development since March.

However, speaking at Wednesday's announcement in Tallahassee following The College Board's statement, Crump stated, "This isn't just about rewriting history," but instead providing students meaningful access to important historical information they may not get anywhere else. 

We want our children to understand that there is more than one narrative about America," Crump said at his press conference when asked why these classes are essential for Florida's schools. 
Our African-American heroes are heroines are just as important." But, he added: "We have compromised on different versions of history over generations so our young people don't understand who they really are."

The College Board's revised framework seeks to overcome issues raised by Gov. DeSantis and his education commissioner while providing students with accurate information about African American experiences across multiple disciplines like literature and social science. 

The revised curriculum has also gained support from influential groups such as The National Association for Equal Opportunity (NAFEO), which promotes equal opportunity policies, including access to higher education among minority communities throughout the United States and its territories. 

In addition, public feedback regarding this issue garnered over 70 thousand comments advocating for approved courses within 24 hours after becoming available on Florida's state website associated with this particular matter last week--a move which has been recognized by both sides of this debate as an indicator of widespread support for making these classes available to Florida students statewide.

Benjamin Crump and other influential leaders have made it clear that their goal is not only for black history classes to be allowed into school curricula but also so that all educational narratives are represented accurately--opening up opportunities for knowledge growth within classrooms across the state of Florida regardless of student background or ethnicity. 

As such, it remains uncertain whether or not Gov. DeSantis' administration will negotiate with The College Board over their revised framework for AP African American studies courses or if such negotiations will even take place before a potential lawsuit against them if they fail to do so--only time will tell what happens next in this dispute between two powerful entities concerning an issue which many feel passionately about one way or another.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tallahassee# Florida# Benjamin Crump# Governor DeSantis# Lawsuit

Comments / 29

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
4K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Four-star General warns of impending war with China in memo to Air Force commanders

WASHINGTON, DC. - A report from NBC News states that a four-star Air Force general has advised his commanders to prepare for the possibility that the United States and China will engage in war by 2025. In a memo to all air wing commanders and other Air Force operational commanders, General Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, stated that his.

Read full story

Former President Trump returns to campaign trail with keynote address in New Hampshire

SALEM, NH. - On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting, marking his return to the campaign trail. Trump's efforts to intensify his 2024 presidential campaign began with this.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killing

MEMPHIS, TN. - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, has once again exposed the continued prevalence of police brutality and violence in the United States. Five officers brutally beat the 29-year-old African-American man in Memphis, all of whom were also black.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Washington court upholds right to access: Public records laws apply to private special education providers

OLYMPIA, WA. - In Washington state, a recent legal ruling has the potential to bring transparency to an otherwise obscure part of the special education system. According to the ruling, private organizations that provide services traditionally offered by government agencies must adhere to the same public records laws as their public counterparts.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.

Read full story
7 comments
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers push for more restrictive cellphone regulations while driving

DES MOINES, IA. - Lawmakers in Iowa are pushing for stricter cellphone regulations while driving. Senate Bill 60, which is currently headed to a Senate committee, would make it illegal to operate a phone if it takes more than a single touch to activate or deactivate it.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California children facing dire straits: Latest report shows a widening gap in health, education, and other outcomes

SACRAMENTO, CA. - A new report released by Children Now has revealed that California children and teenagers are not faring as well as before the pandemic, with a great disparity between their health, education, and other indicators.

Read full story
4 comments
Iowa State

Rural Iowa in crisis: The troubling trend of increasing nursing home closures

DES MOINES, IA. - Rural Iowa faces a nursing home crisis as increasing numbers of facilities are forced to close due to low wages, worker shortages, and other economic factors. According to the latest figures from the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA), 17 nursing homes have shut their doors in the past year, with 15 closures occurring in rural parts of the state. IHCA President and CEO Brent Willet have expressed alarm at this situation.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

Gun Reform advocates in Indiana face difficult battle despite growing support for change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Gun reform advocates in Indiana face a difficult battle to pass legislation, but they remain hopeful that public sentiment on firearms safety is beginning to shift. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 70% of Americans believe gun violence is either a "moderate" or "major" problem in the country, giving added impetus for potential change.

Read full story
44 comments

New York State pushes forward legislation to make abortion access easier and more convenient

ALBANY, NY. - New York State is making abortion access even easier and more accessible. A new bill proposed by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, would allow pharmacists to dispense abortion medication without requiring a visit to a clinic. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued guidance allowing retail pharmacies to sell abortion pills.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now

BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

Nursing crisis worsening in Connecticut: Union calls for $30 million investment to strengthen the healthcare system

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is facing a healthcare crisis that is testing the limits of its publicly funded system. This crisis has been brewing for years, with inadequate funding and staffing shortages contributing to a growing problem threatening the health and well-being of those using it.

Read full story
7 comments
Washington, DC

DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday travel nightmare

WASHINGTON, DC. - The Southwest Airlines holiday travel nightmare reverberates through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). After thousands of travelers were left stranded for days, DOT has investigated whether the airline made unrealistic flight schedules. This act would be considered a violation of federal law.

Read full story

Immigration: A vital tool in boosting population growth and supporting the aging population

LAREDO, TX. - The population of the United States is estimated to hit 400 million people by 2060, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As the population grows, it presents several challenges and opportunities that must be addressed. One area where immigration can help is in boosting the population of the United States, thereby providing additional economic benefits and much-needed support for the aging population.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in Miami

MIAMI, FL. - Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments have revealed a large-scale fraud scheme designed to create an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to obtain their nursing degree and seek employment. Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in the scam, which was responsible for selling more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three different Florida-based nursing schools.

Read full story
2 comments

FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sight

SILVER SPRING, MD. - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced proposed changes to the nation's policy on blood donations, which could finally level the playing field for gay and bisexual men who have long been denied the right to donate.

Read full story

South Dakota lawmakers consider dropping grocery tax to help ease inflation woes

PIERRE, SD. - As South Dakotans continue to grapple with the economic impacts of rising inflation, state legislators are taking a closer look at one source of revenue that has been met with political controversy: the grocery tax. A legislative committee has begun discussions on a plan to repeal this tax, which could help residents struggling to make ends meet.

Read full story
Texas State

Boeing set to arraigned in federal court on criminal fraud charge relating to 737 Max crashes

FORT WORTH, TX. - On Thursday, airplane maker Boeing will be arraigned in federal court in Texas on a criminal conspiracy charge of committing fraud relating to the crashes of two 737 Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia. In total, these incidents resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

Read full story

US Secret Service Report: Analysis of 180 mass attacks in the US reveals troubling statistics

WASHINGTON, DC. - The United States Secret Service (USSS) recently released a report analyzing 180 mass attacks that occurred in the United States between 2014 and 2019. According to the report, most of these attacks were directed at restaurants and retail stores. The USSS also found that firearms were used in 73% of the attacks, with 25% of those firearms being illegally acquired by the attackers.

Read full story

Opportunity emerges for white privilege discussions: Census reforms improve representation of multiculturalism

DEARBORN, MI. - The Biden administration has proposed significant changes to the forms used for the 2030 census and federal government surveys, which are intended to reflect better how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy