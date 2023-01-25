Rhode Island struggles with poor transportation infrastructure, ranking last in nation

Photo by Martin Zenker on Unsplash

PROVIDENCE, RI. - Residents of Rhode Island are all too familiar with the crumbling state of the state's transportation infrastructure. From potholes in roads to bridges in need of repair, it is clear that the investments made by Rhode Island transportation officials have not prioritized proper maintenance.

In fact, according to a recent essay by Charles Marohn for Strong Towns, Rhode Island leads the nation with the highest percentage of rural roads with poor pavement conditions and ranks last in the nation - 50th out of 50 states - in overall bridge condition.

The reality of Rhode Island's infrastructure can no longer be ignored, much like Emperor Nero fiddling while Rome burned. It is believed that more than 80% of Rhode Island's non-interstate National Highways System (NHS) is currently in either poor or fair condition, and about 22% of the 1,162 bridges in the state are structurally deficient.

These conditions present real risks to those traveling within Rhode Island and cost drivers an additional $620 million per year due to car repairs and operational fees – amounting to roughly $823 per driver – as reported by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit.

Rather than investing resources into maintaining existing roadways and bridges, Rhode Island has continued to pour millions into expanding current projects such as the Cranston Canyon Project, a project planned to widen five miles of roadway and construct a new bridge at a total cost of $78 million. The project has been mainly funded through a federal BUILD grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation – half for expansion projects alone – which Marohn criticized as being far from necessary given current issues plaguing existing infrastructure throughout the state.

If Rhode Island wants to become a place where citizens feel safe driving on adequate roads and crossing bridges free from worry, something must change soon before it becomes even more costly for everyone involved – citizens included.

Fixing malfunctioning stoplights or filling potholes should not be ignored; these issues should be addressed immediately before money continues to be invested in projects that do not make sense long-term for residents living within the state.

Therefore, if efforts are made towards maintaining existing roads and bridges while also finding alternative solutions such as public transit additions or improved bike lanes, then perhaps we can look forward to seeing some progress being made regarding this issue sooner rather than later when it comes to improving transportation levels within Rhode Island for good.