Superior education system of New Jersey proves that it will remain among the top 10 best states in America

TRENTON, NJ. - New Jersey has been ranked the best in educational systems and earned its spot among the top ten best states. With outstanding academic standards and consistent test scores that are higher than the national average, New Jersey is a powerful example of what a quality education system should look like.

In 2019 New Jersey was ranked as the state with the highest proficiency rates for reading and math compared to their respective national averages. This high ranking was primarily due to their vital teaching initiatives and educational resources available to each student.

These initiatives include offering free preschool for all three- and four-year-olds, implementing college and career readiness programs, creating more rigorous learning standards such as Common Core, reducing class sizes to ensure individualized attention, and incentivizing new teachers with financial rewards.

New Jersey has also invested heavily in technology that helps students learn more effectively at an earlier age. Most classrooms now have access to updated hardware and software programs to stay up-to-date on information and trends in their curriculum throughout the year.

The state is also planning on launching a statewide graduation initiative next year to assist students who need additional help obtaining a diploma or GED instead of dropping out altogether.

The success of New Jersey's education system is built upon its commitment to providing resources that allow students from all backgrounds and levels of income to obtain a quality education. Every year millions of dollars are spent ensuring every student has equal access to technology, textbooks, tutoring services, extracurricular activities, scholarships for higher education, and career guidance counseling after graduation.

It is crucial for New Jersey to maintain this top ranking by continuing these policies because it allows for equitable opportunities for people from any background or socioeconomic status within their school systems.

Additionally, providing these resources allows them to continue developing successful graduates who are prepared for college or a career after graduating high school, which helps maintain the state's economy by producing highly skilled workers who can have an active role in society without having overwhelming debt from student loans due to inadequate schooling.

In order to make sure they remain at the top of US education rankings each year, NJ must continuously work towards improving its educational system through innovative policy-making and investments into technology so students can be successful no matter what path they choose after graduation.