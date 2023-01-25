Minnesota healthcare system fails to provide equitable care for minority communities

Photo by Cdn Pages on Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN. - In recent years, disparities in healthcare services provided to people of different races and ethnicities have become increasingly evident. This is particularly true in Minnesota, where a new equity report has uncovered discrepancies in health system performance for specific minority communities.

According to the 2020 Commonwealth Fund State Scorecard, Minnesota’s health system ranked third in the country overall. However, when it comes to services offered to specific ethnic groups within the state, performance drops significantly. For example, the new equity report revealed that while Minnesota’s health system scored in the 36th percentile out of 100 for Black and 24th for Latino residents, its American Indian and Alaskan Native residents scored a dismal 6th percentile.

These findings indicate that there exist significant racial gaps when it comes to healthcare services offered in Minnesota. Such disparities stem from systemic issues such as unequal access to resources, lower-quality care due to socioeconomic factors, and lack of cultural competency among healthcare professionals.

Racial disparity in healthcare is not limited only to Minnesota’s shores; according to U.S News editors and analysts, similar discrepancies exist across other states. For example, according to their analysis, Iowa—which placed fourth for overall health system performance according to the Commonwealth Fund—scored below average on performances for Latinos and Blacks, leading many researchers and policymakers to call for greater attention towards addressing these inequalities at a national level.

To address this issue more effectively, U.S. News has created a portfolio of equity measures that examine healthcare services provided across different racial groups in further detail. These measures are set to be incorporated into their Best Hospitals rankings going forward, with hopes that they will enable hospital administrators and physicians alike to find ways better serve all members of their communities regardless of race or ethnicity.

Efforts have also been made by non-profits and government agencies towards enacting legislation that would help close this gap between different races regarding healthcare services offered; such as providing more resources for underserved communities or creating initiatives that support diversity among medical professionals.

Ultimately, it is paramount that steps are taken towards ensuring equal access and quality care amongst all members of society—regardless of race or economic class—in order to create a healthier future for all citizens living in Minnesota, across the nation, and beyond.