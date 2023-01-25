West Virginia: Highest heart disease rate in US despite aging population

Photo by Nicola Fioravanti on Unsplash

CHARLESTON, WV. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and its mortality rate has been declining for years until recently. Now, especially in West Virginia, it has become a significant health concern that requires new approaches to prevent and treat the condition.

West Virginia has the country's highest rate of coronary heart disease, far outranking other states even after accounting for the state's older population. About 25% of adults in the state are over 65, yet West Virginia still comes in as the least heart-healthy state with a 6.3% age-weighted score. This alarming statistic points to several challenges contributing to this poor heart health.

The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources cites obesity as one significant risk factor – with data from 2018 showing that 37.7% of adults were obese, making it the highest on record in all US states. Unfortunately, this statistic is compounded by other factors such as lack of access to healthcare (which is lower than average compared to other states), high tobacco use levels, and low physical activity among residents.

To address these concerning trends, hospitals, health systems, businesses, and other partners have begun banding together to initiate population health strategies aimed at improving overall wellness across communities. These strategies often include interventions focusing on social determinants such as education, nutrition, and food insecurity.

The goal is to create better preventive measures and ensure adequate access to healthcare services regardless of economic status or location.

Marshall Health recently launched one such collaborative effort in Huntington, West Virginia, which aims to reduce hospital admissions due to heart failure through better care management for high-risk patients within their catchment area. The project includes an education program created specifically for cardiology patients with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension who need extended support outside clinical settings.

In addition, they have worked closely with local organizations, including churches, to promote lifestyle changes such as smoking cessation and increased physical activity within their community outreach efforts.

These initiatives demonstrate how proactive public-private partnerships can be instrumental in proactively preventing heart disease at scale while promoting equitable access to care throughout communities – something that could be invaluable for helping bring down mortality rates related to this deadly condition nationwide.