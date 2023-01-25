AARP reports: Over 1.8 million Georgians set to benefit from historic changes to medicare

ATLANTA, GA. - Significant changes are coming to Medicare, and it is a historic month for enrollees in the program. More than 1.8 million Georgians are enrolled in Medicare, and many will soon see lower premiums, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.

Leigh Purvis, senior director of health care costs and access at the AARP Public Policy Institute, described some of the current critical changes. For example, vaccines that had been recommended will now be accessible to those who have Medicare. 

Insulin costs have been capped at $35 per month for those enrolled in a Medicare prescription drug plan. In addition, to help keep prices down, drug companies will be penalized if they increase their prices more quickly than the inflation rate.

Moreover, those with Social Security and Medicare will benefit from this year's cost-of-living adjustment, which increased their benefits by 8.7%. This means that people enrolled in both programs should see an extra bit of money in their pocket each month. 

The new cap on insulin is expected to be particularly helpful for the over 100,000 Georgians living with diabetes who often struggle to afford insulin treatments; however, these savings can only be realized if insulin is included as part of their prescription drug plan.

Beginning this year and phasing in annually until 2025 is a hard cap on out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs with a limit of $2,000 yearly. This is a welcome change for many enrollees as this could save them thousands each year. Some individuals spent up to $10,000 annually on needed medications before this measure was implemented.

To further reduce the cost of medications even more, Medicare plans to begin price negotiations with 10 different drugs starting this fall, with the negotiated prices taking effect in 2026. In addition to these 10 drugs being covered by negotiations annually from 2026 until 2030, another 55 or so drugs will be added to this list so enrollees can continue saving on prescription medications even after 2025.

The government has implemented changes to benefit 1.8 million Medicare enrollees in Georgia, offering them lower premiums and deductibles and coverage for recommended vaccines with monthly limits on expenses. Furthermore, starting in 2025, individuals can purchase insulin and other medications at a maximum of $2,000 per year regardless of their health insurance plan - ensuring that everyone can receive the medications they need at an affordable price.

