Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

The bills were introduced by Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), and Chris Murphy (Conn.). In a statement, Feinstein noted that the

constant stream of mass shootings have one common thread: they almost all involve assault weapons. It’s because these weapons were designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible. They have no business in our communities or schools.” 

She stressed that it was time to stand up to the gun lobby and remove these weapons of war from our streets or, at the very least, keep them out of the hands of young people.

In addition to supporting an assault weapons ban measure, Biden has taken other steps towards gun safety by signing into law a bipartisan bill this summer after two shootings happened within weeks of each other—one at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and another at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. 

The law strengthened background checks for gun buyers between 18 and 21 years old, made obtaining firearms through straw purchases or trafficking a federal offense, and closed the “boyfriend loophole” by preventing those convicted of a misdemeanor crime of violence involving current or former partners from possessing firearms for five years; and clarified the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer.

Biden has been vocal about his desire to see Congress pass an assault weapons ban despite not having enough votes for such legislation to pass either chamber. However, he emphasized on Monday that “the majority of American people agree with this common sense action” when it comes to keeping their children safe from gun violence.

He also pointed out that Feinstein joined him in 1994 when he was still serving as senator when an assault weapon ban passed through Congress that prohibited those sales for 10 years until it expired in 2004. 

Since then, there has not been any similar bill passed with real teeth behind it until now, with this new legislation proposed by senators Feinstein, Blumenthal, and Murphy aiming to tighten restrictions around access to military-style weaponry once again finally.

The team is hopeful that should this bill succeed where its predecessors have failed before it will finally be enough for meaningful change toward reducing gun deaths in America caused by mass shooters armed with powerful firearms explicitly designed for warfare tactics but sold openly on civilian markets across the nation still today despite prevailing evidence against allowing such unrestricted access any longer.

