Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housing

Photo by Andreas Wagner on Unsplash

HELENA, MT. - Native Americans in Montana face multiple housing issues, including discrimination and a tight housing market. Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner for Success in Billings, experienced this firsthand when looking for a home.

Despite using his wife's maiden name, he found potential landlords were hesitant to work with him when they saw his last name on the application. However, he is aware that many of the people and organizations he works with have similarly faced difficulties.

The cost associated with renting can be a challenge as well. This is especially true given that census data shows over one-quarter of Native Americans living in poverty. In addition, young people have an even harder time finding housing off reservations due to a lack of financial stability. Left Hand said this results in families cramming into tighter living conditions because family members are not turned away upon returning home.

Unfortunately, analyses on housing issues for Native Americans are limited. For example, one study conducted before the pandemic showed that 16% of Native Americans reported overcrowding compared to 2% of the U.S. population as a whole.

To help those who feel discriminated against or are having trouble acquiring rental housing, organizations like the Native American Development Corporation offer assistance and support services.

Above all else, Left Hand believes resilience and perseverance play a crucial role in overcoming these difficulties. He said it is vital to remain positive and find ways to keep going despite the hardships encountered along the way.

His experience has shown that, eventually, somebody will be willing to open another door and provide better resources if people refuse to give up hope so easily.

The struggles faced by Native Americans in Montana often go unnoticed but understanding these barriers allows us to emphasize their importance and work towards providing solutions and lasting change for those facing discrimination or economic hardship when trying to secure safe housing.

There is no doubt more needs to be done when it comes time to finding suitable homes for everyone regardless of their race or ethnicity but knowing how serious this issue presents itself as a critical first step towards achieving progress in this area while ensuring no one gets left behind or forgotten about during difficult times such as these.