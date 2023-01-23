Women suffer disproportionately from NC's lack of quality child care: Unemployment near 4% for moms with young kids

Photo by Jordan Whitt on Unsplash

RALEIGH, NC. - The lack of child care in North Carolina is devastatingly affecting the labor force. With unemployment for women with young children reaching nearly 4% and an estimated 400,000 parents who have had to miss work due to a lack of childcare options, this issue is taking a toll on families and businesses across the state.

Crystal Morphis, founder, and CEO of Creative Economic Development Consulting has noted that 16,000 childcare centers have closed due to the pandemic, making it difficult for strained workers to find adequate care.

In addition, the federal government estimates that more than 50,000 parents nationwide have missed work because of inadequate childcare options. Furthermore, in North Carolina alone, 26,000 children have dropped out of preschools and childcare programs since the start of the pandemic.

Women are significantly affected by this crisis, as they already experience lower labor-force participation rates than men. Since the pandemic's start, there are still around one million women nationwide sitting on the sidelines regarding employment due to not having access to quality childcare.

Businesses have been hit, too, as those without adequate childcare cannot go into their respective industries and keep up with demand or even maintain regular hours at stores and shops like gas stations or grocery stores.

Alexandra Porter from Clayton is one parent who has found help through affordable child care. She works at a state government job, and knowing her preschooler is safe and secure during the day makes it easier for her to stay employed. She feels grateful that she can come in daily and make money for her family while providing safety and security for her children.

As an example of how much even small towns can be affected by lack of access to quality childcare, Cassandra Brooks is director of Little Believers Academy, a preschool in Clayton—a town with just over 10 thousand people—but even here, most families live in what is known as "childcare deserts" where finding quality care can be difficult if not impossible.

Clearly, North Carolina needs more resources devoted to expanding access to quality childcare services across all areas so that both parents can take part in their careers while also feeling secure about their children's safety.

Without these resources being made available soon, countless families will continue suffering from this lack of childcare services every day until something changes. Additionally, those with young children need reliable access to quality childcare services now more than ever before so that we can get back on track economically as quickly as possible after these tough times caused by COVID-19.