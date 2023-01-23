Kentucky faces growing housing crisis amidst increasing disasters

Photo by Liz Sanchez-Vegas on Unsplash

FRANKFORT, KY. - Kentucky is facing a crisis unlike any other: a serious housing shortage compounded by increasing deadly floods and tornadoes. According to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), communities nationwide are short more than 3 million housing units - an increase of half a million since 2018.

With Kentucky’s aging housing stock, many homes need substantial repair and upkeep, leading advocates and groups like FAHE (which provides lending services in the Appalachian region) to call for lawmakers to commit to a $150 million Affordable Housing Emergency Action Recovery Trust Fund (AHEART).

This fund would construct or rehab 1,500 new homes while hopefully preventing families from living in temporary housing and travel trailers due to displacement from disasters. The state of Kentucky currently has a substantial budget surplus and rainy day fund, which could be used towards this plan - helping keep more families in safe, quality housing.

Adrienne Bush, executive director of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky, said climate change continues to put more communities at risk from extreme weather events.

She also pointed out that outside relief from FEMA only goes so far because it is not designed “to make people whole” but provides the “bare minimum in financial assistance.” Clearly, something must be done on the state level to address the housing crisis head-on.

The lack of affordable housing also has a major economic impact; research shows this shortage is stalling economic growth in the nation’s top 100 metro areas. This further emphasizes the importance of using resources such as the AHEART fund and other local investments to respond immediately when inevitable disasters strike again.

While there are still numerous questions surrounding how exactly this money should be allocated, one thing is sure: without proper action taken now on a local level, countless Kentuckians will continue to suffer due to a lack of access to adequate housing solutions.