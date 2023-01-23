Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.

The Economic Policy Institute found that almost 8.5 million workers have increased wages as those states have adjusted. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's hardworking families and individuals remain stuck without tangible improvement. The situation is all the more concerning, considering that Pennsylvania lies within a region where many of its neighbors offer higher pay for work than what is available here.

State Senator Art Haywood (D-Philadelphia) expressed his hope that newly elected Governor Josh Shapiro could finally bring about some change with his open support for raising wages. He also expressed confidence that with new members introduced in the House of Representatives, Pennsylvania may now have an opportunity to catch up with other states and offer decent wages to workers.

Unfortunately, current legislation fails to address an increase in wage rates for tipped employees who are only paid $2.83 an hour. This rate has been deemed inadequate by many analysts and experts alike, who argue that more money needs to be put into these people's pockets to reach a sustainable level of income security and financial stability.

A 2021 report estimated that almost 64,000 people in Pennsylvania earned less than or equal to the minimum wage – further evidencing why immediate action and policy changes need to occur if poverty levels are to be positively impacted throughout society.

The former governor's executive budget report proposed lifting wages from the current level gradually up until 2028 when it would reach $15 an hour. However, this plan has failed so far due largely to a lack of political will among lawmakers and strong opposition from employers who fear such a move would hurt business interests and cause job losses and economic instability throughout communities statewide.

Senator Haywood believes these scenarios are improbable, though, and suggests that studies show higher wages can have an overwhelmingly positive effect on society, noting how individuals get more money which they will then spend, resulting in increased economic activity benefiting everyone overall.

He seems confident advocacy efforts via voters could eventually lead legislators towards approval but insists real progress cannot happen unless they take meaningful steps towards raising minimum wages across Pennsylvania immediately.