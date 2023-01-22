Prisons across the US becoming increasingly unsafe as escapes and security lapses continue to rise

Photo by Matthew Ansley on Unsplash

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Americans across the country are becoming increasingly concerned for their safety as reports of jailbreaks and other security lapses in prisons become more common.

In a recent example, five inmates broke out of the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri last week and were found in Ohio only a few days later. This incident demonstrates how prisons have become lax in security and are risking public safety.

Recent statistics show that, over the past decade, prison escapes have become more frequent. According to one report, between 2010 and 2020, there has been an average of 1,727 escapes per year from state and federal prisons across America – an increase of 24% compared to 2000-2009.

Furthermore, according to data collected by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), between 2005 and 2014, 1,737 reported serious incidents involving inmate escape attempts from secure correctional facilities nationwide.

The problem is further compounded by the fact that many escape inmates can be dangerous criminals who threaten society. For example, inmates who escaped in Missouri had been charged with serious crimes such as rape (Tucker) and sexual assault (McSean).

Moreover, it often takes law enforcement days or even weeks to locate escaped inmates as they try to flee far away from local authorities. During this time, they can commit additional serious crimes without consequence.

Unfortunately, prisons often lack adequate resources to implement proper security measures. The National Institute of Corrections highlighted this issue recently, which noted that many correctional facilities are overcrowded due to increasing incarceration rates across America — making it difficult for prison staff to properly monitor inmates and secure areas within the facility where escaping is possible.

Moreover, U.S. jails do not always use modern technology such as biometric scanners or digital surveillance systems that could help prevent breakouts altogether – something most developed countries have implemented successfully in their prisons.

As technologies continue to evolve, keeping up with new developments should be a top priority for American facilities if they hope to combat this growing problem effectively.

Prison officials must take greater responsibility for their security practices and invest more resources into preventing escapes before they occur. This is the best way to ensure Americans' safety from dangerous criminals. We need to have better rules to follow so people will feel safe again. Unfortunately, some people do bad things, even in or out of jail. We need to stop them before they can hurt anyone else.