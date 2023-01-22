Nevada unemployment rate soars to record highs, struggling economy to blame

Photo by Steve Knutson on Unsplash

CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October 2022, the unemployment rate for Nevada was 4.9 percent, putting it only behind Illinois at 4.7 percent and the District of Columbia at 4.8 percent.

These figures are higher than the national average; however, they represent an improvement over levels seen in 2020 when Nevada's unemployment rate was 8.1 percent and well above the national average of 5.3 percent for 2021.

The causes for this high unemployment rate can be attributed to a weakening economy and increased global competition that has made it more difficult for Nevadans to find work and support themselves financially. In addition, the state's economy relies heavily on tourism, which suffered significantly in 2020 due to COVID-19-related restrictions on international travel and large gatherings like conventions, concerts, and other entertainment events.

This lack of activity has reduced employment opportunities and wages in hospitality, construction, retail stores, restaurants, transportation services, etc., all of which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

While the government should always focus on creating jobs, many people in Nevada cannot find good jobs. This is because their jobs do not show up in traditional economic reports.

There are not many businesses investing in Nevada. This could help create more jobs and provide more reliable career paths for people who want to start a new career or stay employed after college or university studies in the state.

The government needs to help businesses in Nevada have more money. They can do this by partnering with banks inside Nevada. This will help businesses get the money they need when they need it.

Additionally, reducing taxes on certain businesses may encourage them to move into the area. This would create jobs not only directly but also indirectly. When new households are formed, they buy goods and services from local businesses. This increases demand for products/services and leads to even more job opportunities statewide.

So, we know that Nevada has many people who do not have jobs. This is a problem, but it is something that we can fix if we all work together. If everyone does their part, we can create more jobs for people of all kinds so everyone can have a good life.

Ultimately this will help reduce poverty rates, increase tax revenues necessary to fund social service programs, further develop technology infrastructure, and bridge inequality gaps between neighborhoods while strengthening local economies, benefiting everyone involved.