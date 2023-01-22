Oklahoma ranked worst in the nation for SSDI approval rate with just 33.4% of claims getting accepted

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a government-run program that provides financial support for individuals unable to work due to a disability. Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for SSDI receives benefits, and the state you live in determines how likely you are to be approved.

According to a 2020 study of SSDI approval rates in all 50 states, Oklahoma consistently ranks as the worst state when it comes to receiving disability benefits. In 2020 and 2019, Oklahoma had the lowest approval rate of all states, with only 33.4% of successful claims.

This is significantly lower than the national average of 55%. Unfortunately, this means that many people who rely on SSDI benefits in Oklahoma are left without any income or support due to their difficulty obtaining them.

The situation is compounded by the fact that those approved for SSDI in Oklahoma receive an average monthly benefit of $1,208, one of the lowest amounts awarded in any state. This amount can quickly be consumed by everyday expenses such as rent and utilities, leaving little for other necessities like food or medical care.

Additionally, many applicants find themselves stuck in bureaucratic red tape for months or years before finally receiving their benefits due to long wait times and complex paperwork requirements, making it even more challenging to make ends meet.

It is also important to note that those living in poverty often have an even harder time navigating the SSDI system than those with higher incomes since they may lack resources and access to necessary support services such as legal help or guidance from experienced professionals.

Furthermore, many applicants feel powerless when denied benefits because they do not understand why they were rejected or how they can appeal their decision. This makes it even more difficult for them to get help when needed.

Not only does having low approval rates harm those trying to get disability benefits in Oklahoma, but it also affects taxpayers since more money must be allocated from public funds if fewer applicants receive assistance from private sources like Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

Ultimately, this means that everyone suffers when Oklahoma has one of the worst approval rates in providing disability assistance — from taxpayers footing an increased bill at a time when budgets are already tight to residents struggling just to put food on their tables due to delayed payments and insufficient aid.

Oklahoma's low Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) approval rate is a troubling issue that needs immediate attention if we want our citizens — especially those living with disabilities —to be able to receive the vital support they need and deserve.

It is up to government leaders and policymakers alike to come together and take action if we hope to see real progress toward improving these numbers so that no one has to suffer without essential financial assistance.