Judge blocks Illinois' new law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Effingham County

Photo by Serg Antonov on Unsplash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL. - A judge in Effingham County, Illinois, issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking the state's new law that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ruling came after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore filed a lawsuit contending that the law violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of people from dozens of counties.

The ruling only applies to 850 plaintiffs listed in the DeVore lawsuit and four licensed gun dealers. Governor JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by Judge Joshua Morrison's decision but remained confident that the courts would uphold the constitutionality of the legislation.

In his 11-page ruling, Morrison noted that due to the speed with which this bill was passed, there could have been potential effects on protected classes that were not considered or studied by legislators. He also cited a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case last year - New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen - which found that "the plain text" of the Second Amendment protects individuals' right to carry firearms for self-defense.

DeVore told the Chicago Tribune he believes Judge Morrison "like many people in the state of Illinois have had enough of this" and was trying to say that if lawmakers want to pass a law, then it should be done openly and with public input so citizens can make their voices heard.

Illinois' new law banning assault weapons had been signed into effect by Pritzker on January 10th in response to an Independence Day shooting at Highland Park that killed seven people and injured 30 more. The legislation aimed to outlaw dozens of rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50 caliber guns, attachments, and limited cartridges for long guns to 10 rounds and 15 pistols.

Advocates for gun control have criticized Devon's lawsuit against it and Judge Morrison's temporary restraining order against its implementation, pointing out that such regulations are necessary to keep communities safe from gun crime and mass shootings like those seen at Highland Park earlier this year.

Some people say that it is not fair to restrict people's access to guns because it goes against their constitutional rights. This means the government cannot make laws stopping people from having guns. But, the judge in this case (Judge Morrison) has decided that the new law restricting gun access is fair, even though some disagree.

Even though Judge Morrison said, the new gun rules cannot be used right now, 850 people and 4 gun dealers in Effingham County are the only ones who cannot be affected by the new rules. However, this means that other parts of Illinois might still have to follow the new gun rules until someone sues or takes more legal action.