Florida's tropical climate, population demographics and fraudulent claims drive up car insurance costs

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

MIAMI, FL. - Car insurance is an integral part of life in Florida, and premiums are higher than anywhere else in the country. Although there are several possible causes, let us examine some of the most common factors contributing to the high cost of car insurance in Florida.

One major cause of high car insurance rates in Florida is its weather patterns. From hurricanes to floods and tornadoes, Florida has an incredibly active tropical climate that can wreak havoc on roads, cars, and homes.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, these destructive forces often result in expensive repairs or replacements for vehicles damaged by storms or other natural disasters. This burden falls on insurers, who must raise premiums to cover losses.

Another factor contributing to Florida's high car insurance rates involves its population demographics. Accidents occur more frequently with so many drivers on the roads — including many senior drivers — than elsewhere. This means more claims, which results in higher insurance premiums overall.

Additionally, according to research from Wallethub, 1 in 4 drivers in Florida is uninsured — making it one of the states with the highest levels of uninsured motorists coverage required by law — meaning that people who get into accidents with uninsured drivers may not be able to collect for damages due to lack of coverage.

Furthermore, another source for increased car insurance costs is costly lawsuits brought against car insurers yearly in Florida courts. Insurance companies spend hundreds of thousands paying lawyers, expert witnesses, and other costs associated with litigation when faced with a lawsuit – resulting in higher premiums for policyholders.

Finally, yet another cause for costly car insurance premiums is fraud perpetrated by individuals hoping to take advantage of this necessary part of responsible driving. Fraudsters submit inflated claims that require larger payments from insurers, who then pass the additional costs onto policyholders through increased premiums.

As a result, agencies like the National Association of Insurance Commissioners have called on lawmakers throughout Florida to help crack down on fraudulent activity within the industry.

All told, these factors have combined, creating an environment where Floridians pay an average premium far exceeding what might otherwise be expected. According to NerdWallet's 2021 State Car Insurance Report card published earlier this year, Floridians paid an average annual premium cost of $1 875 - $443 above the national average - making it both one state with the highest premiums and third most expensive overall.

To put things into perspective, while Ohio ranked as having the cheapest average annual premium at $1023 - over forty percent less than national averages per vehicle covered - others such as Michigan saw whopping increases of over fifty-two percent from the previous year, leading them to become the second most expensive state for insuring motor vehicles behind Louisiana.

Overall, it is clear why car insurance remains so costly within Florida despite various efforts to reduce prices. Factors ranging from its unique weather conditions, the prevalence of senior drivers, and an influx of fraudulent claims all require companies to charge higher rates for those seeking protection of their vehicles' roadways to ensure they remain profitable long run.

Although many seek lower premiums, their expenses remain avenues where one might save money, and solutions reducing general costs remain elusive this time.