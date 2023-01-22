New Hampshire's teacher salaries ranked among worst in country: How low wages affect students and educators

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6S0z_0kNZO1Ab00
Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire may be known for its beautiful landscapes and historical sites, but the state ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to teacher salaries. This lack of compensation has harmed educators, their students, and New Hampshire's education system as a whole.

According to the National Education Association (NEA), the average annual salary for teachers across all states is $59,660. However, in New Hampshire, this number is much lower—teachers earn an average of just $50,808 per year. This puts New Hampshire at 47th out of 50 states for teacher salaries, making it one of the least desirable places for educators to work in terms of pay.

Unfortunately, these low salaries are taking their toll on both teachers and students in New Hampshire's schools. Studies have shown that teacher morale can suffer when pay is poor, leading to higher levels of burnout and job dissatisfaction among educators.

These factors can also lead to decreased teacher performance, negatively affecting students' academic achievement. Low teacher salaries may also make it difficult for districts to attract qualified candidates and keep them long-term, meaning students receive poorer quality instruction overall.

The state of New Hampshire has taken some measures to address this issue, including providing salary increases through the state budget and expanding funding sources such as grants and donations. However, given the size of the problem, these measures have had limited success so far—the NEA reports that after accounting for inflation, teacher salaries have decreased by 3% over the past decade despite these efforts.

Given these facts, it is clear that more needs to be done if New Hampshire wants its education system to remain competitive with other states around the country. For example, the state should consider increasing public school funding and providing incentives such as loan forgiveness or bonus pay for experienced teachers to retain qualified educators long-term. 

Additionally, better working conditions, including more professional development opportunities and smaller class sizes, could help improve morale among teachers and create a more positive learning environment for students across New Hampshire's classrooms.

The current situation facing educators in New Hampshire is concerning—low salaries are detrimental to both teachers and students throughout the state's school systems. It is clear that radical change must occur if any real progress is going to be made toward improving teacher salaries in this region so that everyone involved can benefit from a better learning experience overall.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Concord# New Hampshire# Teachers# Salary# Crisis

Comments / 30

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
3K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Baltimore County, MD

Delays caused by COVID-19 leave survivors of Baltimore County abuse waiting for justice

BALTIMORE, MD. - For decades, the Baltimore County Police Department has been under scrutiny for the mishandling of rape case evidence and its refusal to count and disclose rape kits. In 2017, the state legislature mandated a 20-year retention of rape kits to improve the situation. However, it remains a challenge today to get police departments to comply with this law.

Read full story
Vermont State

Vermonters vulnerable to fraud and subpar care in unregulated hospice industry

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont is the latest state to face a surge in hospice ownership that has alarmed industry professionals, with some groups pushing for reforms to help protect vulnerable patients. A coalition of trade associations recently sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) calling for an update on its regulations and an increase in funding for oversight.

Read full story
Bradenton, FL

In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment Rights

BRADENTON, FL. - The Manatee County School District in Florida recently implemented a new law that has caused controversy among teachers and students alike. The law requires that teachers catalog and vet books in their classrooms for age appropriateness or these books must be covered with chart paper.

Read full story
7 comments
Washington State

Is Snapchat doing enough to curb the growing number of fentanyl-related deaths? GOP says 'no'

OLYMPIA, WA. - Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican representing Washington State's 5th congressional district, is set to chair the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. The committee recently revealed plans to focus on tech's impact on kids' health and safety, with a particular interest in fentanyl poisoning crises. This topic has become increasingly relevant, given the prevalence of fentanyl-related deaths in recent years.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Justice Department report reveals 4,100 Louisiana inmates held past release date

BATON ROUGE, LA. - According to a report from the US Justice Department, the Louisiana Department of Corrections (LDOC) has been accused of keeping an astonishing number of inmates past their release dates. According to the report, over 4,100 inmates were held beyond their intended release date between January and April 2022. Of those held beyond their scheduled date, 24% were kept for more than 90 extra days.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California Governor Gavin Newsom slams NRA as 'obsolete', calls Second Amendment a "suicide pact"

SACRAMENTO, CA. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has come under fire from the National Rifle Association (NRA) after he called the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while flanked by armed guards. In response to their criticism, Mr. Newsom remarked that he looks forward to the day when the NRA "is obsolete."

Read full story
17 comments

West Virginia's abortion pill access restrictions face legal battle

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is at the center of a legal battle over access to abortion pills. The state has limited access to the medication approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for terminating pregnancies. A lawsuit filed by drugmaker GenBioPro argues that West Virginia's restrictions are unconstitutional and harmful to both patients and pharmaceutical companies.

Read full story
3 comments

Senator Josh Hawley introduces bill to ban TikTok across the US citing security risks and threats to privacy

WASHINGTON, DC. - Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., announced Tuesday that he would be introducing legislation Wednesday to ban the popular social media app TikTok in the United States. Citing security risks and threats to children's privacy and mental health, Hawley said banning TikTok was essential to protecting American citizens from foreign adversaries who could use it for surveillance and influence campaigns.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Governor Walz's budget proposal includes tax hikes and credit increases

ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proposed several tax and fee increases in his budget for the upcoming biennium. The state is looking to generate an additional $286 million through taxes and fees on vehicles, state park admissions, fishing licenses, and boat registrations. In addition, Walz has proposed legalizing and regulating marijuana with a 15% tax rate on recreational cannabis products.

Read full story
4 comments
Grand Island, NE

Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Read full story
13 comments
Indiana State

Indiana citizens shouldering 8.42% tax burden to make wealthy richer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - A new report from Oxfam International has revealed a startling statistic: during the pandemic, the world's wealthiest 1% have taken home nearly twice as much wealth as the bottom 99%. Unfortunately, as families across Indiana and other states struggle to make ends meet in the face of rising gas and grocery prices, this news will not be well received.

Read full story
7 comments
Newport News, VA

Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safe

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. - School safety has become a significant concern in the United States following the shooting of a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, in January of 2023. The incident raised questions about school security procedures and protocols, leaving many parents and teachers vulnerable and unsafe.

Read full story

Facebook allows Trump back with restrictions on distribution of deceptive or false information

MENLO PARK, CA. - Facebook recently announced that it has decided to allow former US President Donald Trump back on its platform, with certain limitations. The company said that the former president will be allowed back on its platform after January 7, 2023, and that they are forming an internal group of leaders from different parts of the organization—including public policy, communications, content policy, and safety and integrity teams—to decide about his account.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

ACA enrollment surges to an all-time high: 3.6 million people opt for Obamacare this year

AUSTIN, TX. - The Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, has seen a surge in enrollment since the Biden administration took office in 2021. People now have access to more affordable health insurance thanks to enhanced federal premium subsidies, increased outreach efforts, and the Inflation Reduction Act of last summer. The impact is real: the uninsured rate has dropped to an all-time low of 8%, and 3.6 million people – 22% – have opted for an ACA plan this year.

Read full story
Florida State

Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools.

Read full story
22 comments

Rhode Island struggles with poor transportation infrastructure, ranking last in nation

PROVIDENCE, RI. - Residents of Rhode Island are all too familiar with the crumbling state of the state's transportation infrastructure. From potholes in roads to bridges in need of repair, it is clear that the investments made by Rhode Island transportation officials have not prioritized proper maintenance.

Read full story
4 comments

Superior education system of New Jersey proves that it will remain among the top 10 best states in America

TRENTON, NJ. - New Jersey has been ranked the best in educational systems and earned its spot among the top ten best states. With outstanding academic standards and consistent test scores that are higher than the national average, New Jersey is a powerful example of what a quality education system should look like.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota healthcare system fails to provide equitable care for minority communities

ST. PAUL, MN. - In recent years, disparities in healthcare services provided to people of different races and ethnicities have become increasingly evident. This is particularly true in Minnesota, where a new equity report has uncovered discrepancies in health system performance for specific minority communities.

Read full story

West Virginia: Highest heart disease rate in US despite aging population

CHARLESTON, WV. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and its mortality rate has been declining for years until recently. Now, especially in West Virginia, it has become a significant health concern that requires new approaches to prevent and treat the condition.

Read full story
Georgia State

AARP reports: Over 1.8 million Georgians set to benefit from historic changes to medicare

ATLANTA, GA. - Significant changes are coming to Medicare, and it is a historic month for enrollees in the program. More than 1.8 million Georgians are enrolled in Medicare, and many will soon see lower premiums, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy