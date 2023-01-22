New Hampshire's teacher salaries ranked among worst in country: How low wages affect students and educators

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire may be known for its beautiful landscapes and historical sites, but the state ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to teacher salaries. This lack of compensation has harmed educators, their students, and New Hampshire's education system as a whole.

According to the National Education Association (NEA), the average annual salary for teachers across all states is $59,660. However, in New Hampshire, this number is much lower—teachers earn an average of just $50,808 per year. This puts New Hampshire at 47th out of 50 states for teacher salaries, making it one of the least desirable places for educators to work in terms of pay.

Unfortunately, these low salaries are taking their toll on both teachers and students in New Hampshire's schools. Studies have shown that teacher morale can suffer when pay is poor, leading to higher levels of burnout and job dissatisfaction among educators.

These factors can also lead to decreased teacher performance, negatively affecting students' academic achievement. Low teacher salaries may also make it difficult for districts to attract qualified candidates and keep them long-term, meaning students receive poorer quality instruction overall.

The state of New Hampshire has taken some measures to address this issue, including providing salary increases through the state budget and expanding funding sources such as grants and donations. However, given the size of the problem, these measures have had limited success so far—the NEA reports that after accounting for inflation, teacher salaries have decreased by 3% over the past decade despite these efforts.

Given these facts, it is clear that more needs to be done if New Hampshire wants its education system to remain competitive with other states around the country. For example, the state should consider increasing public school funding and providing incentives such as loan forgiveness or bonus pay for experienced teachers to retain qualified educators long-term.

Additionally, better working conditions, including more professional development opportunities and smaller class sizes, could help improve morale among teachers and create a more positive learning environment for students across New Hampshire's classrooms.

The current situation facing educators in New Hampshire is concerning—low salaries are detrimental to both teachers and students throughout the state's school systems. It is clear that radical change must occur if any real progress is going to be made toward improving teacher salaries in this region so that everyone involved can benefit from a better learning experience overall.