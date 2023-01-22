President Biden takes a stand for Abortion Rights as state legislatures push restrictive laws

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

WASHINGTON, DC. - It has been 50 years since the historic Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy until it was overturned last year. In the past year, we have seen the relentless attack on women's reproductive rights across the United States. Despite advancements in women's rights in the past five decades, we are facing a crisis regarding abortion access and rights.

We are witnessing an increase in anti-abortion laws that limit or completely deny a woman's right to decide about her body and health. These include 60 anti-abortion bills filed in state legislatures this session and 26 million women living in states where abortion has been banned outright.

In Florida, for example, last year saw the passing of an abortion ban without exceptions for rape and incest—a shocking violation of human rights that demonstrates just how far we have to go when protecting women's reproductive rights.

The current administration is doing what it can to counter this alarming trend by introducing federal legislation protecting reproductive freedom. However, with Republicans holding a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, this initiative will likely fail.

Still, President Biden released a proclamation last week to protect access to medication abortion. This was a step towards ensuring that women could obtain essential medical care despite stringent restrictions passed by certain state officials trying to prevent them from legally accessing medication abortions.

Despite being faced with so much opposition from some state legislatures, there is still hope that progress can be made at a national level thanks to those who voted for ballot proposals affirming abortion rights across various states, including Kansas, California, Michigan, Montana, and Kentucky. This means that even though some lawmakers are trying to pass laws that would make it illegal to have an abortion or use contraception, most people still think that women should be able to make their own decisions about their reproductive health.

What started as one court ruling fifty years ago has become essential to our country's conversation around feminism and human rights. An example of this is how many ballots included proposals affirming abortion rights. This shows that most people do not believe abortions should be criminalized and want their voices heard on this issue despite efforts by certain lawmakers trying to silence them through restrictive legislation.

We must continue fighting for these rights regardless of party affiliation or political ideology; It is time for Americans to stand together and protect people's right to have safe, legal abortions. We should also have comprehensive sex education programs that teach people about their bodies and how to stay healthy from an early age. Abstinence-only education has failed in the past, and we need to do better.

In conclusion, let us never forget why Roe v Wade ultimately mattered so much all those years ago: because all people deserve equal access to healthcare regardless of gender identity or socioeconomic status; No person should ever be denied their bodily autonomy. This means that no one else should be able to make decisions about their body for them.

Every woman should have complete control over her destiny, which means she should be able to make her own decisions without being judged or told what to do by someone else's religious beliefs. If we believe that change starts from within, let us use this opportunity to reflect on our shared commitment to these values. Remember that no one can take away our right to fight against injustice or our voice to affect progress.