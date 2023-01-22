Opinion: Are big banks really secure? Bank of America's recent incident

Photo by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC. - The recent events involving Bank of America (BOA) and its customers are a stark reminder of Americans' dangers when they are forced to rely on big national banks. Despite the bank's history of unethical practices, many Americans have no choice but to turn to large financial institutions for their banking needs. But, unfortunately, this reliance can lead to devastating consequences.

Unsurprisingly, BOA stands out among all other central national banks when it comes to customer complaints. According to data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), BOA has had more than 20% more customer complaints than any other national bank since 2018. In fact, since 2020 alone, they have received nearly double the number of complaints than the next highest bank in total volume.

Moreover, those complaints often cite issues related to accounts being drained without warning or explanation – something customers experienced with the most recent BOA incident. This is especially alarming considering that fourth-quarter earnings reports revealed BOA had reduced staffing levels by over 10% to save money - meaning fewer employees could provide customer support when issues arise.

This could lead to an increase in errors like these account drains occurring without warning or explanation since there is no one available to address customer concerns quickly enough before they become widespread among news outlets and social media platforms.

These incidents only further highlight the need for additional financial safeguards from government bodies and private companies alike if Americans can trust that their hard-earned money is safe and secure with big banks like BOA. For instance, increased oversight and regulation could stop banks from taking such drastic measures without giving customers a chance to explain themselves first.

Also, independent third-party auditing processes could be introduced, routinely examining large banks' financial practices as a proactive measure against fraud or suspicious activity.

In addition, consumers should explore alternatives such as digital payment solutions like PayPal and Venmo, which introduce additional safety features and improved customer service compared to traditional banks such as BOA. These options also give users greater control over their finances by eliminating middlemen between them and their money – something not offered when dealing with legacy banking systems run by massive corporations.

Ultimately, however, it is up to the consumer's personal preference whether or not they choose traditional banking services or digital payment solutions. Either way, there are risks associated with each option that should be weighed carefully before deciding where to store our money long-term.

That said, whatever option we choose, we must remain vigilant about understanding how our finances are managed for our safety and security. This is something that cannot be taken lightly, given recent events involving Bank of America customers losing funds without warning or explanation due to staff reductions at the bank itself due to cost-cutting efforts.