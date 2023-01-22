Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school library

Photo by Mikołaj on Unsplash

WESTERLY, R.I. - Parents in Westerly, Rhode Island, have been up in arms over a book containing pornographic images and discussions of masturbation being included in the high school library. The book, titled "Gender Queer," has sparked explosive controversy among parents across America and has been challenged for its explicit material. One parent, Robert Chiaradio, has been fighting against the district for over a year to remove the book but to no avail.

Chiaradio held placards containing graphic images from the book at board meetings and filed a complaint with the state's attorney general but still has not seen any action taken towards removing it from the school library. He believes that adults are providing inappropriate material to children and is concerned about the potential long-term effects on his generation's youth.

Rather than teaching these kids about math, English, and science…, these kids are being used and abused in order to help these people achieve some kind of sick agenda that they have," Chiaradio said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

When speaking to another parent with two children enrolled in Westerly schools (who chose to remain anonymous), Fox News Digital found further opposition to the book's inclusion in the library. She spoke out against what she described as "crazy" gender ideology being taught in schools and questioned why her morals were not represented regarding this particular issue.

Seth Logan, who also agreed to speak on the record, commented,

I just find it the most ironic part is we're speaking of equality and equity now. Why are my morals not represented? You know, my family?... I'm not particularly religious, but this stuff is against everything that people believe in."

The Westerly School District board has yet to respond or take action on this issue despite parents' pleas for the removal of "Gender Queer" from its high school library months. This has led many parents like Chiaradio to feel like their voices are unheard by district leaders due to fear of retaliation if they speak out too loudly or harshly against them.

Robert Chiaradio believes that he "shouldn't be forced into a corner where [he] can't tell [his] kid[s] [their] opinions matter" when it comes to matters of morality and values within their public education system. Although his efforts so far have been fruitless in removing the book from Westerly High School's library shelves, he remains adamant that he will continue fighting until action is taken.