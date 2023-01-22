Take action now: Arizona's blood supply is at a critically low level - Donate

Photo by Nguyễn Hiệp on Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ. - Arizona's blood supply is at critically low levels, with the nonprofit community blood provider Vitalant urging residents of all blood types to give donations. This comes as many organizations are shifting to remote work, causing a decline in businesses hosting their blood drives. According to Sue Thew, communications manager for Vitalant Arizona, it takes about 600 blood donors daily to keep up with Arizona's blood supply.

Thew noted that January is typically one of the most challenging months for the state's blood supply. She explained that demand is usually deficient between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day due to vacations and other holiday activities. This, combined with winter visitors, puts the transfusion rate in Arizona very high this time of year.

With a lack of donations during this period, Thew stressed how important it is for Arizonans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood now more than ever before. She noted how about one in five hospital patients requires a transfusion, emphasizing that you never know when you or a loved one might depend on generous donors like yourself.

To incentivize donations even more, Vitalant has announced they will be offering free tickets to the Renaissance Festival at the end of the month for those who give blood until then.

Vitalant has been providing lifesaving treatments across Arizona since 1943. As the largest provider of transfusion medicine services within their local service area and beyond, they have provided over 11 million lifesaving services within their network alone over the last 10 years – equivalent to giving nearly 200 units daily! Clearly, without these generous donations from individuals across Arizona, such treatments would not be possible.

Thew stated that donating is safe and easy:

We take our donor safety incredibly seriously, so we use sterile equipment and provide donors with plenty of snacks [during] and after donating - always making sure that everyone leaves feeling taken care of."

Vitalant also offers an online appointment scheduling tool that allows people to schedule their donation from home without waiting in long lines at donation centers or drive out-of-the-way for a particular donation event.

Arizonans are encouraged to visit www.vitalant.org or call 1-877-258-4825 (1-877-25VITAL) today and schedule an appointment to donate as soon as possible to help save lives while taking advantage of great incentives!

With your help, we can ensure our state's healthcare systems remain stocked with vital resources needed by patients facing serious illnesses or injuries—and get Tucson ready for a unique Renaissance Festival experience!