65% of voters agree teachers do not make enough money in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut continues to face a troubling teacher shortage, worsening the issue. A recent Gallup poll revealed that 44% of K-through-12 teachers feel "burnt out" due to the increasing class sizes and workloads associated with this lack of educators. This burnout can lead to reduced job satisfaction and an exodus from the teaching profession.

This problem had become so pervasive that almost 300,000 teachers left the profession even before COVID-19 struck, according to a report from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). Now more than ever, we need action from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to strengthen public education in our state.

The first step towards addressing this shortage should be improving teacher salaries so that educators can enjoy a livable wage for their hard work. In a recent Connecticut Education Association (CEA) survey, 65% of voters agreed that teachers do not make enough money.

In contrast, three-quarters of those surveyed said they want the state to provide more funding to cities and towns to support teacher salaries. The CEA is pushing for statewide action on this front. However, it is crucial to recognize that each district must look at how they allocate their time and resources to relieve teachers wherever possible.

It is also essential for legislators to consider other incentives for prospective teachers to attract new faces into the classroom. One way would be by increasing pay for student teachers so they do not have to depend on working nights and weekends to make rent money.

This system is not sustainable if we want quality educators pursuing careers as teachers. Additionally, tuition assistance programs or certification cost help could be established to reduce some of these financial burdens for future educators.

According to data from the Connecticut Department of Education, there is an ongoing shortage across numerous subject areas, including math, science, and special education.

To address these issues head-on, lawmakers must come together with school districts across our state to create meaningful solutions – such as providing adequate training opportunities – that will motivate current teachers while simultaneously encouraging others to explore a career as an educator.

Without adequately trained and supported professionals guiding our youth through their academic journeys, our state could suffer long-term consequences like lower graduation rates or poorer performance on standardized test scores, among other indicators of success or failure in life.

In short, Connecticut needs more robust investment in public education if we hope to confront this teacher shortage head-on. We also need to figure out how to help teachers in different districts and states. We want to support the teachers who are working hard and, at the same time, get more people interested in becoming a teacher.