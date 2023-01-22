Opinion: Companies prioritize profit margins over people. American workers becoming expendable after the Covid-19 crisis

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The American workforce has been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and companies have responded with layoffs to cut costs and remain profitable. Unfortunately, these layoffs often come without warning and with little notice.

In other cases, employees are given severance packages but still find themselves out of work without any means to support themselves or their families. The situation is especially dire for those who have lost their jobs in the tech sector; this industry has seen some of the highest job losses during the pandemic due to its dependence on consumer spending and increased competition from overseas companies.

Worse, many companies choose to lay off their employees as a means of cost-cutting, with little regard for the human impact it will have on them. Take Coinbase, for example; they cut almost 20% of their workforce in January 2021, with many workers only informed via Zoom calls or email notifications.

Similarly, Lyft laid off 13% of its staff in November 2020 -- 700 people -- without considering how it would affect those affected financially or emotionally. Again, this shows how quickly a company can become expendable when downsizing during challenging times.

Companies like Meta and Microsoft are also guilty of this behavior; both tech giants had each expanded their employee base significantly over two years before cutting 10% or more from it in a single act of cost-cutting. The same goes for Robinhood and Salesforce, which chose to reduce headcount by 23% and 10%, respectively. In each case, these companies' employees were made expendable to ensure the company's financial stability during difficult times.

Even those fortunate enough to keep their jobs may not be safe from such repercussions; research conducted by BrightHR found that nearly half (46%) of Americans surveyed had experienced changes in working hours due to Covid-19 restrictions, while 30% reported decreased paychecks compared with pre-pandemic levels.

On top of this, 38% recalled feeling anxious about being laid off, while another 37% reported experiencing stress due to potential job loss fears. In addition, according to data collected by Korn Ferry Hay Group, 59% of employers said they had reduced salaries at least once since March 2020 – making wage cuts one way US companies are dealing with financial challenges brought on by Covid-19.

Clearly, then, American workers are increasingly becoming expendable commodities no matter the circumstances -- even if they remain employed -- as companies prioritize profit margins over people's well-being.

This reality should serve as a stark reminder that no employee is ever truly safe from job loss during economic downturns such as this one, which could leave millions struggling financially for months, if not years, after losing their source of income or otherwise having it reduced drastically overnight.