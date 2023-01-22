US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaks

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

STURGIS, MI. - Abbott Laboratories has confirmed that they are currently under investigation by the US Department of Justice. The investigation comes almost a year after the company shut down its baby-formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, due to reports of illnesses linked to formula manufactured at the plant.

Though Abbott did not specify the nature of the DOJ inquiry, a spokesperson for the company released a statement saying that they would be "cooperating fully" with the department's investigation. Citing unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the DOJ was looking into conduct at Abbott's Sturgis factory.

The shutdown of Abbott's factory last February led to an acute nationwide shortage of infant formula. This shortage affected many parents who depend on infant formula as an essential source of nutrition for their babies and young children.

After learning of possible health risks associated with its formula, Abbott voluntarily ceased production of all formulas made at the Michigan facility and began an extensive internal investigation into what could have caused the illnesses. Though it is unclear if this review is connected to DOJ's current inquiry, it does appear that both investigations may share information as they progress forward.

At this time, it is still unknown exactly what aspect of Abbott Laboratories' operations is being looked into by the Department of Justice. In response to questions about the nature of their probe, DOJ representatives declined to comment yesterday afternoon.

Abbott has reaffirmed its commitment to working with federal authorities throughout this process to ensure that potential issues or wrongdoing are identified and addressed quickly and appropriately. In addition, management has vowed that full transparency will be provided when appropriate as new details become available throughout this ongoing investigation.

The team at Abbott hopes to resolve this quickly so they can continue focusing on providing safe and nutritious products for parents and caregivers worldwide—a priority that has not changed despite this ongoing legal scrutiny. Until then, parents and caregivers should remain aware of any changes or updates related to future product recalls or safety advisories related to infant formula manufactured by Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis, Michigan.