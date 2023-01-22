Colorado bill proposes requiring large employers to give two weeks of advance notice for employee schedules

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

DENVER, CO. - Lawmakers in Colorado are drafting a bill requiring large employers to give their employees two weeks of advance notice for their schedules. This would give their workers more predictable pay and hours, which could help them better plan their lives and finances.

The bill also requires employers to give their staff at least twelve hours between shifts and prioritize offering shifts to existing employees before hiring outside help. Additionally, it includes "predictability pay," which stipulates that if an employer adds or subtracts hours from a worker's schedule, they must be compensated accordingly.

The proposed legislation has been welcomed by Denver Democrat Representative Emily Sirota, who says that it is essential for workers to have stable working conditions to maintain the security of their lives.

People can't tell if they're going to be able to pay their bills. They can't tell if they're going to be able to pick up their kids from school or child care. There are many life challenges folks face when their workplace doesn't offer predictable schedules so that people can plan their lives," she said.

However, not everyone supports the bill, as some believe it could negatively affect the already struggling industries with a lack of staff members. Sonia Riggs, President and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, commented:

It literally desensitizes employers from allowing for flexibility, which we've actually seen come to fruition in other places that have adopted a bill such as this. It's really unfortunate for the employees who like that flexibility."

Still, supporters of the legislation remain hopeful as they believe it will bring much-needed stability and fairness into workers' lives – something that is especially important during times like these, where financial insecurity has been brought on by the economic downturn caused by the global pandemic. As Rep Sirota put it:

This is about ensuring hard-working Coloradans can count on a predictable paycheck and hours no matter what industry they work in so they can support themselves and their families."

If approved, this law would become applicable only within Colorado. However, it could encourage other states across America – where job instability has become increasingly common due to unprecedented layoffs during Covid-19 – to introduce similar laws to protect working people whose livelihoods have been affected by these uncertain times.