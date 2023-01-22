Utah Senate passes controversial bill banning transition healthcare for minors despite widespread opposition

Photo by Mercedes Mehling on Unsplash

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. - A bill introduced by Senator Mike Kennedy of the state of Utah that would ban transition health care for minors has been passed in the Senate. The bill, SB16, seeks to suspend medical treatments and procedures deemed medically necessary for minors who identify as transgender.

It is intended to be a "firm and responsible but also compassionate response," according to its sponsor.

The proposed legislation has met with significant pushback from members of the LGBTQ+ community. Opponents argue it denies transgender minors access to vital health care, including hormones and sex reassignment surgeries.

It has also been suggested that this type of legislation could increase depression, anxiety, and suicide among transgender youth.

Ari, an intern at Senator Nate Blouin's office who identifies as trans, read aloud a statement during the vote opposing the bill in the Senate. In his statement, Ari relayed personal experiences with depression and suicidal ideation before he could transition, emphasizing that

starting hormones [has] made my life worth living."

He implored legislators not to let bills like SB16 impede progress toward trans rights acceptance by denying basic medical care for trans youth.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has repeatedly argued against such measures. They maintain that affirmation-based treatment is essential for improving mental health outcomes among transgender youth, citing research supporting this approach as the most effective. Other countries are currently exploring the longer-term effects of hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery on children and teens.

Through late-night deliberations, the bill ultimately passed in Utah's Senate with a majority vote of 21-6 despite widespread opposition from advocacy groups such as Equality Utah, who have labeled SB16 "politically motivated" rather than based on scientific evidence or sound public policy. They argue that providing medical treatments could save lives rather than limit them, as supporters of the ban suggested.

The success of this bill raises complex questions about how we protect the rights of LGBTQ+ youth while still ensuring their safety in light of limited long-term research into different treatments available to them today.

However, one thing is clear: it will be some time before we see a consensus emerge on this issue if ever, given its complexity and the passionate feelings it elicits, both pro and con, from members of all political persuasions considering it across different states in America today.