Florida DOE says banning of AP African American history is to protect students from "radicalization." Critics skeptical

Photo by Rachael 🫧 on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida, made headlines this week after he requested information on trans students from universities in the state and banned Advanced Placement (AP) African American History from high school classes.

DeSantis' decision to ban AP African American History came about after the Florida Department of Education sent a document to The Daily Beast indicating that it discouraged teaching students about activism, intersectionality, and ending

the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people."

In a statement to The Daily Beast, the representative for DeSantis asserted that this course

lacks educational value and historical accuracy."

According to the education department's document, they take issue with topics advocating for reparations—a movement dedicated to helping recipients overcome generations of human rights violations—citing it as lacking

critical perspective or balancing opinion."

Another topic that has raised eyebrows is Black Feminist Literary Thought which includes acclaimed author bell hooks, who used the phrase

white supremacist capitalist patriarchy."

The press secretary for the Florida Department of Education said in a statement that DeSantis is not actually against Black history but promotes it through legislation such as HB 1213, passed in 2020, which requires all Florida students to learn about the Ocoee Massacre.

However, while this bill encourages learning about certain aspects of Black history, it does not provide any resolution regarding AP African American History.

Critics have argued that banning AP African American History goes against civil rights. In addition, it prevents students from having access to an accurate depiction of history and diminishes their ability to gain a well-rounded understanding of different perspectives on racism.

Furthermore, this act could strain universities when trying to meet diversity quotas due to a lack of awareness among potential applicants regarding issues such as intersectionality and reparations.

It remains unclear whether DeSantis will reconsider his decision or if another solution will be found for AP African American History courses to continue being taught in high schools throughout Florida. In either case, his administration has made its stance on LGBTQ+ issues apparent along with its opinions on topics such as Critical Race Theory and the reparations movement that are fundamental components of AP African American History.