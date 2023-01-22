Eight out of ten homicides in Florida are committed with a firearm

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Gun violence in Florida is becoming a disturbing epidemic. In a state known for its sunny beaches and vibrant nightlife, it is hard to believe that gun-related murders are rising. Nevertheless, records show that the number of gun-related deaths in Florida has increased by nearly 50 percent over the past five years, with no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Unfortunately, the situation looks even worse when we look at some of the specifics. For instance, police officers have reported that eight out of ten homicides are committed with a firearm. Although this number may not seem particularly alarming on its own, it becomes much more concerning, considering that firearms are only used in about one-third of all homicides across the United States. Unfortunately, this means firearms are used far more often in Florida than in any other state.

The most alarming statistic related to gun violence in Florida is the number of mass shootings that have taken place within the past year alone. In 2019, there were nine mass shootings in the Sunshine State – a three times higher rate than any other state in America during this same period. In addition, these mass shootings resulted in over 50 fatalities and numerous injuries, which further highlights how serious this issue has become.

It is not just mass shootings that have caused the increase in gun-related deaths; domestic disputes and accidental shootings have also contributed to this growing epidemic. For instance, authorities reported an attempted murder-suicide involving a 76-year-old woman who shot her terminally ill husband at an Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach today.

Therefore, it seems clear that firearms are being used far too often and far too easily here in Florida. This problem can only be solved if lawmakers take action immediately by implementing stricter regulations around purchasing guns and imposing harsher punishments for those caught using them illegally or negligently. The longer we wait to address this issue, the more innocent people will be hurt or killed due to these avoidable tragedies.

It is time for us to realize this problem's seriousness before it is too late; if we do not address gun violence in our state, we could be looking at an even worse future for ourselves and our loved ones.

We must make sure our legislators understand how important it is for them to pass effective legislation designed to reduce gun violence. We do not need another innocent life to be taken away from us all too soon again due to senseless acts of violence associated with firearms here in Florida.