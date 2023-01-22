Rioters throw rocks at Atlanta Police Foundation in response to death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran

Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA. - On Saturday night, a group of rioters set off fireworks and threw rocks at the Atlanta Police Foundation in response to the death of 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) Michael Register, Teran shot at Georgia State Patrol troopers on Wednesday without warning, resulting in a fire return by law enforcement which led to his death.

The tragedy sparked outrage from activists who were protesting against the development of the City of Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center, for which Teran had been working. After his death, protesters took their cause to the streets and began damaging property near Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Responding officers arrested several individuals and restored order after a period of chaos, though they declined to give specifics on arrests or property damage. GBI Agent Ben Harrell stated that their investigation is still ongoing and will look into all aspects of Teran's death.

He also emphasized that any information related to this incident must be shared with law enforcement rather than spread through social media or other avenues, as false speculation can impede the due process.

The tension between police and protesters has been incredibly high following other recent events, such as George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor's death in Louisville. In the wake of these tragedies, many call for reform within law enforcement agencies across the country so that incidents like this do not occur again.

Randi McGinn from Middle Ground Law Firm noted,

Allegations such as those against the GBI must be taken seriously if we are going to have trust between our communities and law enforcement…it is important that we take all measures necessary to ensure justice prevails both now and going forward".

As many continue to speak out about their grievances related to police brutality, it appears clear that tangible changes need to be made across all areas if progress is going to be made toward improving relationships between police officers and civilians alike.