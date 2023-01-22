FBI searches Joe Biden's Delaware home with White House counsel's consent

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash

DUPONT, DE. - During his initial review of the Justice Department's investigation into possible misconduct, US Attorney John Lausch affirmed today that he had not requested any searches of properties belonging to the Biden team. The confirmation came shortly after Robert Hur was appointed as special counsel late last week and is still transitioning to his new role.

The FBI's search of the Biden residence was conducted with consent from the president's legal team, and documents found at the residence were disclosed by the Biden team last week. According to a source familiar with the matter, a search warrant or subpoena was unnecessary for this operation.

Commenting on this, Eric J. Bauer, attorney for former Vice President Joe Biden, said in a statement that representatives of Biden's legal team and White House Counsel's office were present during the thorough search and given "full access" to the home.

Bauer further revealed that both Joe and Dr. Jill Biden were absent from their house during this operation. This was reiterated by Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Joe Biden.

He stated that Joe had been committed to handling this responsibly because he takes it seriously and is working quickly to ensure DOJ and Special Counsel have what they need for a thorough review.

The first documents discovered at Villa di Mondo – Vice President Joe Biden's Wilmington home – were found on November 2 but not publicly reported until early this month. A second search in December located a "small number" of records with classified markings in the garage.

While another discovery was made in January when lawyers searched other parts of the property, finding more documents in an adjacent room near the garage, which they then "left where it was found."

Joe himself was asked about his possible involvement in misconduct when touring storm damage in California earlier this week – stating,

I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets."

This weekend, he is currently at his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware. However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to comment about why other than stating that he often visits Delaware on weekends.

No comment has been made yet from either side as to what these documents might contain or if any further discoveries will be made; however, it would seem that all parties involved are taking this very seriously, with full cooperation being extended by both sides.

As yet, nothing illegal or unethical has been uncovered. However, investigations are still ongoing, and only time will tell how it turns out for Mr. Biden's reputation once everything is in plain view.