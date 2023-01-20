Faith leaders sue Missouri for violating separation of church and state with abortion ban

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri recently became the first state in the nation to pass an abortion ban, just minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 ruling that made abortion legal nationwide. Now, a group of faith leaders is suing the state for violating Missouri's constitution.

The lawsuit, filed by Americans United for Separation of Church and State on behalf of religious groups, including Jews, Episcopalians, Methodists, and other faiths, claims that the abortion ban was enacted in service of a particular religious view held by a minority of Missourians. 

The suit points out that legislators sponsored and pushed for this law while openly invoking their personal religious beliefs in justification, going as far as to include language in the statute saying,

"Almighty God is the author of life" and "the life of an individual human being begins at conception."

The lawsuit asks for an injunction on enforcing this law due to its violation of the Missouri Constitution, which separates church and state. Abortion rights advocates note that this ban is particularly burdensome to people of color because it compels them to obtain abortions outside of their local communities in Metro East areas where they may not have access or funds.

Rori Picker Neiss, executive director of St Louis' Jewish Community Relations Council, said she stands against using her religion to make laws:

Judaism demands that my first priority must be to the living fully formed person sitting in front me... I'm here today because none of our religious views on abortion — or anything else — should be enshrined into our law."

Americans United has never attempted a challenge like this against a state-level abortion ban before. However, this case is one with potential success due to its explicit use of religion in passing such restrictions despite Missouri citizens' diverse beliefs. 

In response to the case filing, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden claimed that legislators were acting based on their belief that life is precious and not based on any specific religion. However, attorneys from Americans United plan on vigorously defending their clients against any attempts from Missouri's government to enforce such an unconstitutional law banning abortion.

To date, more than a dozen states across America have implemented total abortion bans since Roe v Wade was overturned by SCOTUS earlier this year - bans that various advocacy groups and courts have been challenging ever since they went into effect. 

It is yet to be determined whether or not these bans will remain constitutionally valid, given their apparent disregard for separation between church and state. However, if successful, this would mark a significant victory toward reproductive justice within Missouri and beyond.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

