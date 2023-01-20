Monica Cannady and her children froze to death in Michigan after mental health crisis went unrecognized

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

PONTIAC, MI. - In the United States, there is a growing problem of people not receiving the help they need when in crisis. This heartbreaking reality was made painfully clear when Monica Cannady and her two children were tragically found frozen to death after she experienced a "mental health crisis." The tragedy highlights the lack of support and care that those in need often receive.

Americans today have lost the decency to help others in dire straits. Instead, we have grown increasingly detached from one another, hiding behind a screen or pretending we do not see those struggling around us.

When someone experiences a mental health crisis, asking for help or knowing where to turn can be challenging. Unfortunately, in some cases, this can lead to tragic outcomes like what happened with Ms. Cannady and her children.

The failure to recognize and respond to signs of distress can come from various sources: friends, family members, or communities. For example, when Ms. Cannady left with her children after experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Sheriff Bouchard, family members attempted to help her. However, she refused their assistance—and ultimately paid the ultimate price.

It is impossible not to feel overwhelmed by grief and anger at such an outcome; if only someone had been more prepared or cared enough to reach out one more time—or even just kept an eye on the family until professionals could arrive—this tragedy could have been prevented.

We must do better as a society if we want these tragedies to stop occurring. First and foremost, we must increase access to mental health resources, including therapy and counseling services, so that individuals can get the proper care before their situation spirals.

As citizens, we must also be proactive in helping those facing emotional or psychological struggles. Checking in with friends or neighbors on occasion and recognizing signs that something may not be right could make all the difference for someone in desperate need of assistance.

It is time for Americans from all walks of life—from elected officials to everyday citizens—to step up and take responsibility for this growing problem. We must recognize that everyone deserves compassion no matter what stage of life they are in; some require a little extra support to get through tough times but should never be made to feel ashamed or embarrassed about asking for help when they need it most.

From providing easily accessible forms of treatment such as therapy and counseling services to simple things like watching out for each other's wellbeing, there is much work ahead if we wish to avoid ever having another tragedy like Ms. Cannady's occur again.