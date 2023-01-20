Monica Cannady and her children froze to death in Michigan after mental health crisis went unrecognized

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElpLv_0kLmh5Wn00
Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash

PONTIAC, MI. - In the United States, there is a growing problem of people not receiving the help they need when in crisis. This heartbreaking reality was made painfully clear when Monica Cannady and her two children were tragically found frozen to death after she experienced a "mental health crisis." The tragedy highlights the lack of support and care that those in need often receive.

Americans today have lost the decency to help others in dire straits. Instead, we have grown increasingly detached from one another, hiding behind a screen or pretending we do not see those struggling around us. 

When someone experiences a mental health crisis, asking for help or knowing where to turn can be challenging. Unfortunately, in some cases, this can lead to tragic outcomes like what happened with Ms. Cannady and her children.

The failure to recognize and respond to signs of distress can come from various sources: friends, family members, or communities. For example, when Ms. Cannady left with her children after experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Sheriff Bouchard, family members attempted to help her. However, she refused their assistance—and ultimately paid the ultimate price. 

It is impossible not to feel overwhelmed by grief and anger at such an outcome; if only someone had been more prepared or cared enough to reach out one more time—or even just kept an eye on the family until professionals could arrive—this tragedy could have been prevented.

We must do better as a society if we want these tragedies to stop occurring. First and foremost, we must increase access to mental health resources, including therapy and counseling services, so that individuals can get the proper care before their situation spirals. 

As citizens, we must also be proactive in helping those facing emotional or psychological struggles. Checking in with friends or neighbors on occasion and recognizing signs that something may not be right could make all the difference for someone in desperate need of assistance.

It is time for Americans from all walks of life—from elected officials to everyday citizens—to step up and take responsibility for this growing problem. We must recognize that everyone deserves compassion no matter what stage of life they are in; some require a little extra support to get through tough times but should never be made to feel ashamed or embarrassed about asking for help when they need it most. 

From providing easily accessible forms of treatment such as therapy and counseling services to simple things like watching out for each other's wellbeing, there is much work ahead if we wish to avoid ever having another tragedy like Ms. Cannady's occur again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pontiac# Michigan# Death# Mother# Kids

Comments / 44

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
3K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Indiana State

Indiana citizens shouldering 8.42% tax burden to make wealthy richer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - A new report from Oxfam International has revealed a startling statistic: during the pandemic, the world's wealthiest 1% have taken home nearly twice as much wealth as the bottom 99%. Unfortunately, as families across Indiana and other states struggle to make ends meet in the face of rising gas and grocery prices, this news will not be well received.

Read full story
Newport News, VA

Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safe

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. - School safety has become a significant concern in the United States following the shooting of a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, in January of 2023. The incident raised questions about school security procedures and protocols, leaving many parents and teachers vulnerable and unsafe.

Read full story

Facebook allows Trump back with restrictions on distribution of deceptive or false information

MENLO PARK, CA. - Facebook recently announced that it has decided to allow former US President Donald Trump back on its platform, with certain limitations. The company said that the former president will be allowed back on its platform after January 7, 2023, and that they are forming an internal group of leaders from different parts of the organization—including public policy, communications, content policy, and safety and integrity teams—to decide about his account.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

ACA enrollment surges to an all-time high: 3.6 million people opt for Obamacare this year

AUSTIN, TX. - The Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, has seen a surge in enrollment since the Biden administration took office in 2021. People now have access to more affordable health insurance thanks to enhanced federal premium subsidies, increased outreach efforts, and the Inflation Reduction Act of last summer. The impact is real: the uninsured rate has dropped to an all-time low of 8%, and 3.6 million people – 22% – have opted for an ACA plan this year.

Read full story
Florida State

Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools.

Read full story

Rhode Island struggles with poor transportation infrastructure, ranking last in nation

PROVIDENCE, RI. - Residents of Rhode Island are all too familiar with the crumbling state of the state's transportation infrastructure. From potholes in roads to bridges in need of repair, it is clear that the investments made by Rhode Island transportation officials have not prioritized proper maintenance.

Read full story
2 comments

Superior education system of New Jersey proves that it will remain among the top 10 best states in America

TRENTON, NJ. - New Jersey has been ranked the best in educational systems and earned its spot among the top ten best states. With outstanding academic standards and consistent test scores that are higher than the national average, New Jersey is a powerful example of what a quality education system should look like.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota healthcare system fails to provide equitable care for minority communities

ST. PAUL, MN. - In recent years, disparities in healthcare services provided to people of different races and ethnicities have become increasingly evident. This is particularly true in Minnesota, where a new equity report has uncovered discrepancies in health system performance for specific minority communities.

Read full story
2 comments

West Virginia: Highest heart disease rate in US despite aging population

CHARLESTON, WV. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and its mortality rate has been declining for years until recently. Now, especially in West Virginia, it has become a significant health concern that requires new approaches to prevent and treat the condition.

Read full story
Georgia State

AARP reports: Over 1.8 million Georgians set to benefit from historic changes to medicare

ATLANTA, GA. - Significant changes are coming to Medicare, and it is a historic month for enrollees in the program. More than 1.8 million Georgians are enrolled in Medicare, and many will soon see lower premiums, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.

Read full story

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

Read full story
364 comments
California State

California lawmakers push for higher taxes on billionaires and those with global assets over $50 million

SACRAMENTO, CA. - California lawmakers are pushing to impose higher taxes on the state's wealthiest residents, even those who have since moved away. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat, last week introduced a bill that would levy an annual 1.5% 'worldwide net worth' tax on those with more than $1 billion in assets as early as 2024. The threshold for taxation would drop the following year to include anyone with over $50 million in global assets, which would still be subject to the 1.5% rate for billionaires.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.

Read full story
120 comments
Oregon State

Oregon bill seeks to expand food assistance for permanent residents, refugees and CFA nations

SALEM, OR. - A new Oregon bill seeks to bridge the divide in who can receive food assistance: the Food for All Oregonians campaign aims to extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, refugees, and citizens of Compact Free Association nations.

Read full story
38 comments

The power of telehealth: How virtual appointments are improving mental health outcomes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. - The recent surge in telehealth use across the United States has been remarkable, particularly for mental health services. Telehealth has become increasingly popular for mental health sufferers as it allows them to access quality care from the comfort of their homes or wherever they can access a secure internet connection.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity

RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.

Read full story
49 comments
Iowa State

Egg prices soar 138%: Is price collusion to blame?

DES MOINES, IA. - Over the past year, people across the United States have seen a dramatic rise in egg prices. For example, in Iowa, a dozen eggs now cost more than two-and-a-half times what they did a year ago. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has attributed this price hike to an avian flu outbreak and supply chain problems.

Read full story
2 comments
Montana State

Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housing

HELENA, MT. - Native Americans in Montana face multiple housing issues, including discrimination and a tight housing market. Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner for Success in Billings, experienced this firsthand when looking for a home.

Read full story
2 comments
Robeson County, NC

In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution

CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.

Read full story
21 comments

The nation's new epidemic: Classified documents discovered in politicians' homes

WASHINGTON, DC. - Recently, classified documents have been found in the homes of high-ranking political figures such as Vice President Mike Pence and President Biden. This is a worrying development, as access to sensitive documents should be strictly monitored and controlled. It is also concerning that these documents were only discovered after they had already been moved from their original locations, raising questions about the security of classified information.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy