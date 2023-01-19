Carole Baskin reveals her ex-husband is alive and well in Costa Rica after 24 years of mystery

Photo by Rodrigo Casañas on Unsplash

TAMPA, FL. - Carole Baskin, the star of the globally popular documentary series "Tiger King," made a stunning revelation in an interview with ITV's "This Morning" talk show earlier this year. She claimed her ex-husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002, is alive and well in Costa Rica.

The news quickly spread like wildfire on social media. However, it was not until "Tiger King 2" was released that Baskin finally admitted she did not know her husband's supposed whereabouts until then. In the follow-up series, she revealed that the Department of Homeland Security had been in touch with Lewis, telling her he was still alive.

Baskin said she received a letter from Homeland Security which stated that a special agent working for the FBI reached out to Sheriff George Fernandez regarding the case sometime after 2002. This was significant because Homeland Security did not exist prior to 2002.

Baskin claims that he vanished without a trace, and his location has remained unknown. The exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear, but his whereabouts have been confirmed by Carole Baskin, along with officials from Homeland Security and the FBI.

But do not expect more information beyond what we already know - both Carole Baskin and the authorities have stayed tight-lipped about the details surrounding Don Lewis' reappearance. They appear to be keeping things under wraps for now, or perhaps they are waiting for more evidence before releasing further information about Lewis' location or current circumstances.

There is finally some closure after 24 years of mystery; we now know he is alive somewhere in Costa Rica. Whether or not Don Lewis will ever return home remains unclear for now. However, we may never find out as nobody seems willing to divulge any additional information at this stage. For anyone who has followed this story since 1997, this development certainly comes as welcome news, even if many questions remain unanswered - including why it has taken so long to hear anything further on this case!