North Dakota Republicans push anti-trans bills, sparking outcry from LGBTQ advocates

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

BISMARCK, ND. - Conservative lawmakers in North Dakota have backed multiple bills to restrict the health care, activities, and personal expression of transgender residents. Supporters of these proposals claim that it will protect children from "left-wing ideology," while advocates for LGBTQ rights call it bigoted and harmful.

The Republican-led bills include prohibitions on gender-affirming care for minors and attempts to restrict transgender girls' participation in high school sports. When asked about his proposed legislation, Rep. Brandon Prichard said he is trying to shield children from adverse experiences.

However, he stated:

There is a broader assault on children's innocence in this country, and if I don't step up to it, I'm worried that no one else will."

A dozen LGBTQ advocates came forward during a panel discussion on Wednesday, Jan 18th, to plead against a bill that seeks to bar the use of personal pronouns by transgender residents at public schools and agencies. Katina Jo Koesterman, president of the advocacy group Tristate Transgender noted that these bills are a "waste of time" for the Legislature and could lead to increased violence towards the transgender community if passed.

She added that the bills send a dangerous message that the transgender community is not welcomed here and increase an atmosphere of hostility and hatred towards them.

Koesterman further argued that conservative factions have always needed some minority to attack to gain popularity with their base - making the transgender community an easy target and convenient scapegoat for the Republican party.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor claims he supports lawmakers bringing forth such bills and wants to be more informed on what they go through when facing such discrimination, but he also believes changes need to be made.

In contrast, House Minority Leader Josh Boschee said these bills come from

a place trying to exclude people from participating in our communities."

While there is much debate surrounding this issue, many in North Dakota's LGBTQ+ community are standing firm against this proposed legislation - fearful of how it might affect access and rights going forward if passed into law. Such restrictions would not only limit healthcare resources available but also make it harder for them to express themselves freely within public spaces without fear or judgment from those around them.

They ultimately leave many feeling even more isolated than before due to a lack of representation or support from their local government or society members.