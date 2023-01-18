Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metros

Photo by Stephen Plopper on Unsplash

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle has seen an unprecedented rise in inflation over the past year, with a regional economist reporting that it has the third-highest inflation rate among large US metropolitan areas. A recently released report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that housing, food, and energy costs were the primary drivers behind this increase.

Anneliese Vance-Sherman, a regional economist at the Employment Security Department, told Axios that Seattle's inflation rate remained comparatively high due to larger housing and shelter costs. According to the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI), Seattle had an 8.4% inflation rate which was only behind Miami (9.9%) and Phoenix (9.5%). In addition to reviewing November and December data, Anneliese also compared city-wide figures for 12-month growth to assess the situation accurately.

According to the CPI report, housing costs in Seattle have risen 10.7% over the last 12 months, while food prices have further climbed 11.3%. Prices of restaurants and other prepared meals shot up 15%, with energy prices increasing 5.7% due to higher gas prices - a trend seen nationally and globally.

Jake Vigdor, University of Washington professor of public policy and governance, says that what we are experiencing in Seattle is not just restricted to our area but a global phenomenon caused by supply chain issues and labor shortages leading to a wage-price spiral – where wages go up.

As a result, employers increase their prices to keep up with the rising production costs. This has been further reinforced by consumer demand for certain goods, leading to higher inflation levels even during a global pandemic when economic activity is supposed to be low or non-existent in many areas worldwide.

A shift from traditional retail purchases online has also contributed towards higher pricing as some retailers may use their increased dominance in specific markets – when competing brick & mortar retailers close down – to raise their prices without too much market pressure keeping them in check. At the same time, they benefit from lower overhead expenses due to lower physical infrastructure costs associated with e-commerce models compared with traditional shopping methods.

Given current economic conditions, it remains unclear how long this trend will continue. However, one thing is for sure: Seattle residents must brace themselves for higher living costs until some semblance of stability is restored. Nevertheless, sustainable long-term solutions for these issues affecting us all can be found.