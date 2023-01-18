The rich-poor divide in New York reaches new heights: 1 Million households make over 3 times the national average

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

NEW YORK, N.Y. - As the world’s economic inequalities continue to widen during the pandemic; New York stands out as a particularly glaring example of wealth disparity. A recent Oxfam International report found that the world’s richest 1% took home almost twice as much wealth as the bottom 99% combined, and states such as Wyoming have tax codes that favor the wealthy over those who work for a living.

However, in New York, this inequality is amplified even further - with widening gaps between rich and poor showing no sign of slowing down.

Regarding raw numbers, New York has the highest concentration of ultra-wealthy people in America. To illustrate, the latest census data from 2019 indicates that 6.1% of households make over $200,000 per year, compared to 4.2% nationally. This means that over one million households in New York alone are making more than three times the national average for income.

But even beyond this extreme level of wealth concentrated in one area, there is a much deeper issue causing systemic inequality throughout New York state. A major factor contributing to this growing gap between rich and poor is taxation: while wealthier individuals can take advantage of various loopholes and deductions - some of which can significantly reduce their taxable income - working families are often stuck paying higher rates due to their lack of resources or understanding of how taxes work.

This is borne out by research from The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), which finds that earning between $20k-$50k annually pays 11 percent on average state income tax rate. In contrast, those making over $ 1 million pay only an 8.4 percent rate – a difference amounting to $10 billion yearly for New York alone.

Furthermore, due to cuts made by individual state governments during times of fiscal crisis (which primarily affect poorer groups instead of wealthy ones), public resources such as education are put at risk. For example, in New York City, school funding has been slashed by hundreds of millions due to austerity measures imposed since 2008, leading to overcrowded classrooms and crumbling infrastructure in many areas.

This results in an unequal playing field that further exacerbates the divide between rich and poor communities: those living in affluent neighborhoods benefit from better schools and educational opportunities. In contrast, poorer children often struggle due to limited resources available at their neighborhood schools.

The situation is grave but not hopeless; if we want our society to become more equitable, then all levels of government must step up and address issues like taxation reform alongside public service provisioning – especially regarding education-related topics.

As residents of one nation under God, we must recognize our commonality rather than clinging to isolated pockets and prioritizing money over people. Only then will we be able to achieve true equality within our society regardless of where individuals live or how much money they have.