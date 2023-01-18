Oregon leads nation in rent as a percentage of income: Families feel the strain

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDk3A_0kJASSNm00
Photo byRobert LinderonUnsplash

SALEM, OR. - Oregon is one of the many states across the United States where residents spend an increasingly large portion of their income on rent. According to a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home, Oregon ranks 9th in states where residents spend the largest percentage of their income on rent. 

On average, Oregonians spend about $1,284 per month on rent, which is equal to more than 25% of their monthly income. This amount is higher than many other states in the U.S., and it has only been rising over time as rents continue to increase while incomes remain stagnant.

What makes this situation even worse is that high rental costs are not just a problem in Oregon; they are pervasive throughout the entire country. In fact, according to the same study, Hawaii had the highest disparity between rent and income, with 42% of monthly earnings going toward rent. California and New Jersey were not far behind at 28.47% and 27.50%, respectively. Clearly, this is a problem transcending state lines, but why does Oregon have it worse than most?

The answer lies in a combination of factors: rising housing costs and increasing demand for rental properties due to population growth and economical migration from other parts of the country. 

According to data from Zillow, median rents for single-family homes have steadily increased since 2011—from about $1,200 per month to nearly $1,400 today—while wages have remained largely stagnant over that same period (after adjusting for inflation). This means that despite earning more money over time, renters are paying a larger portion of their income toward rent year after year.

At the same time that housing prices are skyrocketing and wages remain stagnant, Oregon’s population is proliferating due to people migrating from other parts of the country seeking better job opportunities or a lower cost of living (which can sometimes be offset by higher rental costs). 

As more people move into the state looking for affordable housing options, competition increases significantly—driving up prices even further as landlords take advantage of increased demand—and leaving those who already live here fighting for limited space in an ever-shrinking market.

Clearly, something needs to be done about this issue before it reaches crisis levels. While there may not be one easy solution—the problem being so multifaceted—there are steps that can be taken at local and state levels to mitigate its effects on residents, such as providing tax breaks for tenants or offering subsidies for low-income families struggling with rental payments each month. 

Whatever action is taken, however, should also consider potential impacts on landlords so as not to create an unbalanced situation where either party feels taken advantage of or unfairly burdened by policy measures put forth by government officials.

In conclusion, Oregon (and much of America) has a problem regarding how much its citizens pay towards rent each month compared with what they make in salary annually or monthly, respectively. Rising housing costs, stagnant wages, and population influxes make this issue more extensive than it may appear on paper at first glance. 

Therefore policymakers need to work together toward finding solutions that benefit both tenants and landlords alike if we truly want to tackle this head-on without creating undue harm for either side.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
