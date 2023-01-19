Opinion: Republicans face pressure to advance LGBTQ rights as public sentiment shifts

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

As of late, Republicans have been facing an increasingly difficult task as public opinion polls show swelling support for LGBTQ protections. According to a survey conducted by PRRI and the Atlantic magazine, two-thirds of Americans now favor laws protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

This finding reflects a larger trend across the Western world in favor of greater acceptance and rights for members of the LGBT community.

While many Republican leaders have long opposed such protections—or remained effectively silent on the issue—the tide appears to be turning. A growing number are no longer shying away from discussing equality within their party or advocating for additional legal protections.

For example, in May of 2017, President Trump tweeted, declaring that the U.S. must "protect our LGBTQ citizens from violence & oppression." The following month he chose openly gay conservative Richard Grenell to become his ambassador to Germany—a signal of his administration's commitment to inclusiveness.

But even with these advances in leadership's attitudes toward LGBT rights, Republican legislators have yet to pass meaningful legislation supporting them at the federal level. This failure has left some questioning whether their party is truly committed to protecting all Americans equally, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

Moreover, it has given way to fears that if lawmakers do not act quickly, they will risk losing support from a majority of voters who now back stronger anti-discrimination laws.

The issue also presents itself during elections when challengers looking to unseat incumbent Republicans often run campaigns mainly based on their opposition to LGBT rights (or lack thereof). Such was the case during last year's Alabama Senate race, where Democrat Doug Jones flipped a deep red seat by appealing directly to those who felt values like tolerance had been overlooked by the state's GOP leadership.

Likewise, in Virginia's gubernatorial election earlier this year, Democratic candidate Ralph Northam won partly because voters saw him as more likely than his rival Ed Gillespie—himself a former chairperson of the Republican National Committee—to back equality initiatives.

These examples illustrate how widespread public sentiment has shifted over time concerning LGBT rights and why Republicans need to pay attention to maintain their base or gain new supporters whom any perceived lack of progress on matters crucial to them may dissuade.

To bolster their standing among voters and demonstrate an appreciation for diversity, some GOP leaders are now pushing measures like bills banning conversion therapy, which seeks to change someone's sexuality through psychological means.

Of course, there remains room for disagreement on certain issues, such as same-sex marriage or transgender bathroom policies. However, it would be wise for the party to promote respect and inclusion if it hopes to stay relevant and help shape its political and social future.

After all, when we talk about American values, we should remember they include providing equal protection under the law regardless of one's sexual orientation or gender identity, something most people today recognize as worth fighting for, which makes clear why Republicans face pressure when it comes to advancing LGBTQ rights.